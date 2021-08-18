Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand, has revealed today exterior and interior images of its upcoming new all-electric model, the Genesis GV60.

It's the brand's first model based on the dedicated electric platform E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), already utilized in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It actually reminds us of the two other E-GMP-based models a lot.

The Genesis GV60 is a crossover/SUV type. The name comes from G (Genesis), V (refers to versatility) and 60 (denotes the position in the Genesis lineup).

Exterior

The South Korean manufacturer says that the GV60 was inspired by Genesis Design language ‘Athletic Elegance'. We like this design. It reminds us a bit of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's silhouette.

About the exterior:

"The front of the GV60 features a design optimized for this electric car. The iconic and progressive Two Lines Quad Lamps add character to a refined and voluminous body. A wider and more athletic Crest Grille has been placed below the Quad Lamps to emphasize the dynamic performance of the GV60 and also to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody. The GV60 has also applied a new wing emblem to the grille, after reducing the thickness from previous emblems by nearly 80 percent. It features the same unique Guilloché pattern often seen in luxury watches, representing Genesis alignment with high-tech innovations to create truly luxurious driving experiences. In addition, Genesis has opted for a ‘clamshell hood’ for the first time, a single panel which combines the hood and fenders, completing a sleek impression for the electric car. When viewed from the side, the GV60 reveals the smooth and dynamic profile of a high-performance coupe. A simple yet sharp silhouette running from the front hood to the rear spoiler completes a progressive character. The chrome line flowing from the windscreen to the top of the Daylight Opening (DLO) window extends to a C-pillar design that embodies the image of ‘electric', adding a distinctive characteristic to the electric car. Digital side mirrors add to a cutting-edge appearance while auto-flush outside door handles add to the smooth lines. At the rear, Two Line rear combination lamps take on a dynamic shape. The rear also features a fixed wing spoiler to accent a coupe-shaped roof, adding to the image of dynamic high-performance. Shoulder volume is emphasized in the rear fender to create a low and wide profile and further accentuate the image of high-performance by combining it with technical functions such as sensors, taillights, and turn signals at the bottom."

Interior

The interior appears to be very similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 6/Kia EV6 approach, but of course, the style is exclusive to Genesis and it's far more premium.

Genesis says that the interior design features advanced and delicate details which emphasize the ‘Beauty of White Space’

As we can see, there is a similar screen as in the Kia EV6, with one display for the instrument cluster, and the second one for infotainment. On the sides, there are displays for side rearview mirrors, like in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Genesis sticks with conventional buttons and even introduced an interesting sphere-shaped control - the Crystal Sphere - to select a drive mode.

"The most noticeable feature in GV60’s interior design is the Crystal Sphere, a sphere-shaped electronic transmission control that intuitively informs the driver of oncoming driving conditions. The Crystal Sphere features mood lights which illuminate when the vehicle is off, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. The centre console, where the Crystal Sphere is located, appears as if floating and along with other features which come with a fully electric platform, such as slim cockpit and flat floor, provides passengers with a fresh level of spaciousness. The GV60 has also embraced uniformity in its interior design by applying circular details to Crystal Sphere, the horn cover, door handles, and side mirror controllers."

The Genesis GV60 is promised to follow soon after the launch o the all-electric G80 model, the brand's first electric car. Specs and prices to be released at a time.

At least as far a Europe is concerned, within its first year, Genesis intends to introduce three electric cars on the market, which means that soon there will be one more.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented: