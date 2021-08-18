Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 all-electric mid-size sedan may be delayed by two or three months, according to unnamed industry sources cited by Korean media.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, the much-anticipated launch of the Ioniq 6, Hyundai’s second model based on the E-GMP electric vehicle platform, has been pushed back a quarter.

That means the Ioniq 6 should now enter production in May or June 2022. Insiders say the main reason for that is Hyundai’s decision to make some design changes and give the EV a longer range.

Basing their claims on Hyundai’s internal documents, the sources say the carmaker wants to redesign the front and rear bumpers of the Ioniq 6, as well as the lamps. Another visual update regards the addition of a “lighting grille,” which can be used to communicate the status of the vehicle or alert other automobiles and pedestrians.

It sounds like these changes are aimed at making the Ioniq 6 look more like the striking Prophecy Concept that previewed the electric sedan in 2020, and that’s just great.

The car’s length will also be extended by 20 mm (0.78 inches) in the process (probably owing to the bulkier bumpers), making the Ioniq 6 just shy of the 4,900-mm (193-in) long Grandeur sedan.

Besides these updates, the sources claim Hyundai will get larger battery capacity than the Ioniq 5 long-range model. More specifically, the Ioniq 6 would have a 77.4 kWh pack, exceeding the originally planned capacity of 72.6 kWh. As a result, the Ioniq 6 will be able to cover up to 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge.

Finally, there's another reason for the delay that has nothing to do with the car itself: the planned temporary shutdown of Hyundai’s Asan plant, where the Ioniq 6 will be made, has been extended by two months to January 2022.