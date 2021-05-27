Hyundai is displaying in South Korea its stunning Prophecy concept, which is expected to enter the market as a midsize sedan - the Ioniq 6 in 2022.

Here we can take a closer look at the Prophecy with CarSceneKorea, which notes that the Ioniq 6 will be roughly the same size as Hyundai Sonata.

The exterior of the Prophecy reminds us a little bit of the curves of Porsche, but it's a very original model with tons of details specific to the emerging Ioniq lineup.

An interesting thing is that some design elements remind us of the Hyundai California Design 6 (HCD6) 2-door roadster concept from 2001. The reuse of the number "6" might not be accidental.

Among the most interesting design features is the pixel-inspired rear taillight and spoiler with LEDs. The 24" wheels and brakes are very large, which suggests high performance. The brakes, by the way, also are pixel inspired.

Gallery: Hyundai Prophecy concept

27 Photos

Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform allows 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in less than 3.5 seconds, as well as over 500 km (311 miles) of range, which combined with the fast charging capability in 18 minutes (to 80%) and spaciousness of a dedicated EV platform, would turn the Ioniq 6 into one of the most interesting EV sedans.

Another interesting element is the ventilating system on the profile (it also has the shape of pixels). The front, on the other hand, is very seamless with a very small air inlet on the bottom and pixel headlights.

We are eager to see a production version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and wonder how similar it will be to the Prophecy concept and how much it will remind us of the Ioniq 5.