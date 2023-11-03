Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs

We're well past the days of electric vehicles looking like appliances. Most modern EVs are slinky and sleek, both as a result of aerodynamic gaming and as a way for automakers to stand out in a booming market.

Hyundai has taken a bold approach to designing its EVs. The so-called "sensuous sportiness" design language debuted – to great success – on the Ioniq 5 SUV with instantly recognizable digital cues and boxy elements. A more unique version of that design trickles down to the Ioniq 6 sedan, but even beyond the styling, the Ioniq 6 is just a very good EV.

With the Tesla Model 3 dead in its sights, the Ioniq 6's streamliner look yields excellent efficiency, the cabin boasts top-of-the-line technology, and with one of the more affordable price tags in the segment, it’s clear Hyundai has another winner on its hands.

Quick Specs 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited Motor Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Output 320 Horsepower / 446 Pound-Feet EV Range 260 Miles (Limited AWD) / 361 Miles (Max) Charge Type 150 Kilowatts DC Base Price $41,600 + $1,115 Destination As-Tested Price $57,425

Design 7/10

Exterior Color: Onyx Black

Interior Color: Gray

Wheel Size: 20 Inches

You won't mistake the Ioniq 6 for anything else on the road. Its soap-bar-like design makes it completely unique – and efficient. It has a maximum 0.21 coefficient of drag, nearly on par with the ultra-slippery Tesla Model S. The 20-inch wheels drop that figure to 0.25, but they give the car a better stance. And the digital light fixtures borrowed from the Ioniq 5 add some nice retro touches.

It was bold of Hyundai to offer an airport-bathroom grey accent option on the Ioniq 6, but it's the only major hit to the otherwise stellar interior. The design is minimalist and clean, there's unique ribbed detailing on the door panels, and ambient lighting flows throughout the cabin. My personal favorite feature is on the steering wheel; four little lights change colors depending on drive mode – another excellent element of the "digital" design.

Comfort 7/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 0.5 / 11.2 Cubic Feet

The Ioniq 6 is an excellent cruiser. The suspension is well-damped and the cabin is quiet – or, as quiet as it can be for an EV. And the Limited model adds some extra comfort in the form of faux leather seats with excellent bolstering, solid butt and back support, and even heating and ventilation. But if you prefer range, you’ll have to settle for cloth seats; Hyundai limits the nicer faux leather to the SEL models and above.

In terms of cabin space, the Ioniq 6 feels immediately roomier than alternatives like the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 when you hop inside – and the numbers support that theory. The Ioniq has more legroom than anyone and decent enough headroom compared to the alternatives. It only falls a bit short in trunk space.

Headroom Legroom Cargo Space Hyundai Ioniq 6 40.2 / 36.9 Inches 45.4 / 34.7 Inches 0.5 / 11.2 Cubic Feet BMW i4 38.2 / 36.6 Inches 41.5 / 34.2 Inches 10.0 Cubic Feet Polestar 2 41.3 / 37.0 Inches 42.2 / 33.9 Inches 1.2 / 14.3 / 38.7 Cubic Feet Tesla Model 3 40.3 / 37.7 Inches 42.7 / 35.2 Inches 3.1 / 19.8 Inches

Technology & Connectivity 8/10

Center Display: 12.3-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: No

The Limited model is loaded with the best tech Hyundai currently offers: A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen juts up from the dashboard. Hyundai's infotainment system is clean and easy to use, the graphics are crisp, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both come standard. But you still have to plug in; that should change in the near future.

Performance & Handling 5/10

Motor: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 320 Horsepower / 446 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

Until Hyundai adds an N badge to the backside of the Ioniq 6, you'll have to settle for a solid, reasonably sporty, but generally unremarkable driving experience. Opt for the bigger 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors (as opposed to the base 53.0-kWh battery and single motor) and the Ioniq 6 delivers 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet.

The electric powertrain yields instant acceleration, but even with admirable power figures, the Ioniq doesn't feel as quick as the Polestar 2 or Tesla Model 3; it takes 4.4 seconds for the Hyundai to hit 60 mph.

The Ioniq 6 handles well enough thanks partly to its low center of gravity, and the steering is nicely weighted with excellent feedback. But it's still softer than some of the alternatives; the pillowy suspension bounds over undulations which makes for an unsettled ride in corners. Adding an N badge with a stiffer setup would probably fix that.

Safety 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Tested

IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick Plus

The base Ioniq 6 has safety basic features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keep assist with lane-tracing technology. But upgrading to the Limited model adds a blind side-view video feed that projects directly into the digital cluster, adaptive cruise control, and Highway Driving Assist II. The more advanced HDA II applies progressive steering inputs, as well as acceleration and throttle as needed – but it is still fully hands-on.

Fuel Economy 7/10

City: 111 MPGe

Highway: 94 MPGe

Combined: 103 MPGe

Maximum Range Combined MPGe Hyundai Ioniq 6 361 Miles 140 MPGe BMW i4 307 Miles 120 MPGe Polestar 2 320 Miles 115 MPGe Tesla Model 3 333 Miles 132 MPGe

Pricing 8/10

Base Price: $41,600 + $1,115 Destination

Trim Base Price: $53,715

As-Tested Price: $57,425

The Ioniq 6’s closest competitors come from Tesla and more premium brands like BMW and Polestar. And while the Ioniq 6 certainly has some upscale features, it doesn’t necessarily command premium prices. The base Ioniq 6 costs $42,715 with the $1,115 destination fee included and it does qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Even before incentives, the Ioniq 6 is cheaper than the BMW i4 and Polestar 2, but Tesla’s price cuts for 2023 make the Model 3 the most affordable of the group.

Base Price Hyundai Ioniq 6 $42,715 BMW i4 $53,195 Polestar 2 $51,300 Tesla Model 3 $40,380

The Ioniq 6 Limited tested here starts at $53,715 and has little in the way of options; the only available add-on is the $450 Serenity White paint, which is not equipped on this car. That makes even the loaded Ioniq 6 a relative bargain, considering the BMW, Polestar, and Tesla can all get pretty pricey with their options.

