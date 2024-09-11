Hotter Ioniq 6 N is in the works

Here we see it on the track

This is our best look yet at the N version of the Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 is one of the most unique-looking vehicles that you can buy today, and it’s going to become even more striking once the facelifted version is revealed with its two-tiered front fascia. This will coincide with the launch of a performance-oriented version expected to be called the Ioniq 6 N, which was recently spotted doing laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The camouflaged prototype in this video posted by KoreanCarBlog TV gives us our best look yet at the hot Ioniq 6, and we can make out most of the changes. We get to see the car being driven aggressively around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, showcasing its swiftness and surefooted handling around the famed track's over 100 technical turns—it looks like the track is its natural habitat.

Trying to mentally peel away the camouflage, we can just about make out the revised front design, which will likely feature a slim full-width light bar and separate light clusters below. That’s similar to the latest Kona crossover, and it will completely transform the look of the Ioniq 6. Whether it’s for the better, you can tell us in the comments.

Like any true performance car, the Ioniq 6 N will have an increased track width to improve cornering stability and widened fenders to accommodate wider tires. It will also feature more prominent side skirts to tie it all together and help give it a more planted stance. The front bumper looks like it has a big rectangular intake with slats that is not covered by camouflage, so this will likely stay the same in the final vehicle.

The rear end gets extra aero elements over the regular model, which only has a small ducktail spoiler that does little to help the car stay glued to the road at high speeds. Hyundai has made this ducktail considerably larger on the N, and it’s complemented by a big wing that looks a bit like an arch from the rear as it follows the curvature of the car’s tapering rear end.

The prototype also had cameras instead of mirrors (which will be available where legal) and big brake rotors gripped by large red calipers that could easily be seen through the gloss black wheels. These are not final, though, and Hyundai will give the finished vehicle a different and more aggressive wheel design.

Between its already unique design, the changes brought by the facelift, and the extra N go-faster bits, this is going to be one very noticeable car when it comes out. It will have performance to match its radical look, with power and torque figures expected to mirror those of the Ioniq 5 N.

However, with its lower weight, more aerodynamic body and better cornering ability, we expect the Ioniq 6 N to be a considerably quicker track car than the hot Ioniq 5. It will instantly become a budget Porsche Taycan challenger with straight-line performance to beat the 4S version of Germany’s sportiest electric sedan for a lot less money.

We also expect Hyundai to keep the simulated gears and engine sound from the Ioniq 5 N. This may not appeal to everyone, and we too were skeptical at first, but we actually found it to be quite an amusing feature when we tested the Ioniq 5 N. The manufacturer hasn’t announced a clear timeline for when it plans to unveil the Ioniq 6 N, but it will probably be in the next few months (possibly early next year) and it may or may not coincide with the unveiling regular model facelift.