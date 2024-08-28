Hyundai's "hydrogen hybrid" sports car is confirmed for production.

It's powered by both, a fuel-cell stack and an electric powertrain. It can also be plugged in to recharge its 62.4 kWh battery.

It's design is inspired by the iconic Pony Coupe from the 1970s.

Fully electric vehicles, hybrids and hydrogen-powered machines are at the forefront of Hyundai Motor Group's future plans. At a time when many legacy brands are taking a cautious approach towards electrification, Hyundai's 2024 CEO Investor Day presentation indicates just the opposite. It is not just preparing to launch more mass-market EVs, but also turn its bonkers N Vision 74 concept into a production model.

Two years ago, Hyundai President and CEO Jae Hoon Chang donned a racing suit and sat behind the wheel of the N Vision 74 at the Nurburgring race track in Germany. The car's bucket seat headrest wrapped around his head to avoid lateral movement. Hyundai said it was a "corner rascal."

It made noises that no EV really should, at least theoretically, and it was the first time when we saw the model.

The concept's design pays homage to the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe, designed by legendary Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man who also designed iconic cars like the DMC Delorean, VW Golf Mk1, Lotus Esprit Series 1 and Fiat Panda among many others. But unlike the Pony, the Vision 74 looks retro-modern, with its sharp creases, a huge rear spoiler and Ioniq 5-like digital headlamps and taillamps that make it look somewhat angry.

But most importantly, it's what under the skin that makes it interesting. It's a "hydrogen hybrid," meaning has both hydrogen fuel-cell system and a battery-electric powertrain.

Confused? Let me explain.

N Vision 74 Cutaway

At the rear, Hyundai has installed an 800-volt all-electric powertrain. This includes two electric motors that generate a combined 670 horsepower and 664 pound feet of torque—all of this goes to the rear wheels, so it would presumably be a drift monster. The motors draw power from a 62.4 kilowatt hour battery pack, so when that runs low, you can plug it in and drive it like a normal electric car.

At the front, there's an 85 kW hydrogen fuel-cell stack which gets powered by two 4.6-pound hydrogen tanks mounted at the rear. The tanks can be refilled in just five minutes and that gives you a combined range of 372 miles. Maximum speed is 155 miles per hour and it can accelerate to 62 mph in four seconds. To manage heat, Hyundai has installed individual cooling systems for each fuel cell stack, the battery and the electric powertrain.

Hydrogen fuel cell systems have some clear benefits, like long range and refueling time similar to gas. But due to scant availability and limited infrastructure, it hasn't taken off in the same way as battery-powered cars have. In recent times, it has shown more promise in motorsports and the commercial sector, so carmakers aren't giving up on it yet.

We don't know the name of the production version of Hyundai's radical sports car and Hyundai hasn't released the exact launch timeline. What we know is that it will be among the 21 new models the Korean carmaker is preparing to launch by 2030.

