Tesla sells the most EVs, but if you don’t think it sells the best EVs, here are some alternative models that you could choose instead.

Tesla doesn’t have as big a lead over its competitors as it once did. Although its EVs are still among the best, competing automakers have caught up and have even surpassed Tesla in some areas.

Buying the best EV isn’t as simple as just loading up the Tesla site and ordering one anymore. You have to research and compare the Tesla model you’re looking at with its main rivals, which are increasing in numbers. We’ve lined up the main rivals for each Tesla model and highlighted their pros and cons to help you make the best car-buying decision.

The Tesla Model 3 is still the go-to EV if you want a compact electric sedan that does everything well and is affordable. There are several versions to choose from, starting with the $38,990 base rear-wheel model, which has 272 miles of EPA range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds. The top $54,990 Performance model has 303 miles of range and an acceleration time to 60 mph of 2.9 seconds. The longest-range model is the $42,290 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant, which has 363 miles of range.

The only Model 3 rival that is not a bespoke EV, meaning it’s built on a combustion car platform, yet is good enough to challenge the Tesla is the BMW i4. The base single-motor i4 eDrive 35 costs $52,200; it has the same sprint time as the base Model 3 and a range of up to 276 miles if you stick to the smallest available wheels. The longest-range model is the dual-motor $61,600 i4 xDrive 40, with a claimed EPA range of up to 307 miles and an acceleration time of 4.9 seconds.

If you’re after all-out performance, BMW offers the $69,700 i4 M50 with 536 horsepower and a sprint time to 60 mph of 3.7 seconds. We’ve tried several versions of the i4 over the years, and it’s definitely a competent EV that looks great and is well-built. However, it’s also pretty heavy and not as effortless to thread around a twisty road as the much lighter and more nimble Model 3.

Hyundai went all-out on aerodynamics with the Ioniq 6, which is why it looks like a pebble—a design that seems to split opinions. Under its streamlined body sits the E-GMP platform that underpins most electric Hyundais and Kias. This platform runs on 800 volts, helping the car be efficient and charge quickly, with an average of about 200 kilowatts when hooked up to a sufficiently powerful charger.

The Ioniq 6 starts at $37,500, and for that, you get 240 miles of range from its 53-kilowatt-hour battery and just 150 horsepower from a single rear-mounted electric motor, enough for 0 to 60 mph in around 8.5 seconds. If you want slightly more power and the most range, the $42,450 SE variant with 225 hp and a larger 77.4 kWh battery gives you 361 miles and much quicker acceleration. Adding a second motor for all-wheel drive bumps the price up by $3,500 and the power to 320 hp while the range drops to 316 miles.

An even spicier Ioniq 6 N is also in the works.

The Polestar 2 is one of the original Model 3 rivals launched back in 2020. However, while the 2024 model-year vehicle may look almost identical, a lot has been done under the skin. The $49,900 single-motor model has 299 hp, sprints to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, and has 320 miles of range. Upgrading to the $55,300 dual-motor all-wheel drive increases power to 421 hp, drops the sprint time to 4.3 seconds, and increases the range to 276 miles.

If you want even more power, there’s a $5,500 Performance Pack, which pushes power to 455 hp and lowers the 0 to 60 mph sprint time to 4 seconds. It also adds Ohlins dampers and 20-inch wheels, which drop the range to 247 miles. Regardless of power output, all variants have the same 127 mph top speed.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y seems to be the perfect vehicle for today’s car buyers: it’s a practical and roomy crossover, looks like a sporty coupe-like fastback, and has lots of performance and range. It wasn’t an accident that it became 2023’s global best-seller, surpassing even the ubiquitous combustion-engined Toyota RAV4.

It has a starting price of $44,990 for the Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant that goes 320 miles on one charge and sprints to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The $47,990 all-wheel-drive Long-Range Dual Motor lowers the range to 308 miles but adds more power and drops the acceleration time to 4.8 seconds. The Model Y Performance costs $51,490 and sacrifices some range (279 miles EPA) in favor of a 3.5-second time to 60 mph.

Built on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most popular Model Y alternatives. The base $41,800 Standard Range model has 168 hp and 220 miles of range, which isn’t much, so you have to get the versions with the larger battery pack to drive further on one charge.

The least you’ll pay for one is $45,850, and you’ll get 225 hp and 303 EPA miles of range. Adding a second costs $3,500 extra and ups the power to 320 hp but lowers the range to 260 miles. There’s also the bonkers range-topping $66,100 Ioniq 5 N, which allows you to shift fake gears and listen to a simulated engine, but it’s also blistering in a straight line and fun around the bends (and a track).

Although the Kia EV6 shares mechanical similarities with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, it boasts a unique appearance akin to a futuristic rally car on stilts. It provides a more dynamic driving experience compared to its Hyundai counterparts. The base model costs under $43,000 and has a 58 kWh battery with 232 miles of range.

You will have to pay at least $45,590 to get the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack, which gives you 310 miles and ups the power from 168 hp to 225 hp. The $49,850 Long Range AWD model adds a second motor on the front axle for 320 hp combined, but the range drops to 282 miles. The hot 576-hp EV6 GT costs $61,600, and it can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but it’s also the lowest-range model, with 206 miles on one charge.

Ford makes one of the more fun-to-drive electric crossovers, the Mustang Mach-E. It might not look like it,­ but it handles well (to the detriment of ride quality), providing some justification for using the Mustang nameplate. It also has a great interior with lots of space and decent range.

The Mach-E range kicks off at $41,995; you get 250 miles of range and 267 horsepower from a single rear-mounted electric motor. Upgrade to the Extended Range battery pack for $45,990; the range goes up to 320 miles. The drive unit gets more power to compensate for the heavier battery and still delivers a similar 6.1-second benchmark sprint time. At the top of the Mach-E range sits the $60,900 Rally model, which gets more power and allows you to have fun sliding around a dirt road.

After our first drive, we liked the Chevrolet Equinox EV a lot. We liked its breadth of capabilities and how normal it felt to drive. With a starting price of $34,995, it’s also pretty affordable, and you get a lot of car for the money. The range is pretty impressive, too.

The base front-wheel-drive model is rated up to 319 miles on a single charge, and if you go for all-wheel drive, that drops to 285 miles. The dual-motor 2LT Equinox EV, the pick of the range, will cost $43,295. The price goes up to $46,795 for the top 3RS variant.

Polestar wants to make a splash with the Polestar 4 crossover. Its coupe-like rear end resembles the Model Y and Mach-E in terms of body style, but it’s unusual in not having a rear window. For $54,900, you get the base single-motor long-range model, which has 272 hp and 300 miles of EPA range.

Opting for all-wheel drive will drive the price to $62,900 and double the power to 544 hp. The acceleration time to 60 mph drops from 6.9 seconds to 3.7 seconds, but so does the range, which is 30 miles lower than in the single-motor variant.

The Model S is the original series production Tesla, one of the game-changing electric vehicles that played a big part in accelerating EV adoption. The Model S you can buy today is a heavily updated version of the car launched back in 2012, which means it doesn’t look quite as sharp and futuristic as some of its rivals, which are quicker and offer superior range.

BMW makes both combustion and electric versions of its 5 Series sedan. The latter is called the i5 (also available in Europe as the i5 Touring wagon), and it’s the ideal electric sedan to get if you don’t want to stand out and shout about choosing an EV.

The base $67,100 i5 eDrive40 has a single rear electric motor that makes 335 hp, sprints to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, and can drive up to 295 miles. Opt for the $70,100 i5 xDrive40 with all-wheel drive, and you’ll get 389 hp (0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds) and 266 miles of range. The $84,100 i5 M60 range-topper packs 593 hp and can reach sixty from a standstill in 3.7 seconds, similar to an M4 Competition.

Lucid makes the most efficient and longest-range premium electric sedans thanks to its proprietary 900-volt platform. The Air is not only comfortable and roomy inside, but it’s really good fun around a twisty road, with plenty of handling balance and precise steering that allows you to place the car very accurately.

The range kicks off with the single-motor $71,400 Air Pure, which was so good that we called it the pick of the range in a recent review. The 411 miles of range you can get out of its 88 kWh battery pack highlights just how efficient this car is, and its 4.5-second 0 to 60 mph sprint time is also excellent for a base variant.

If you want the big 118-kWh battery, you can get it in the Grand Touring model, which costs $111,400 but will take you 516 miles on one charge. The Air Sapphire top-performance model is ridiculously expensive at $250,500. Still, it is one of the quickest-accelerating cars on the planet thanks to the combined power of three electric motors.

Before the Air and i5 came along, the Taycan (also available as the Taycan Sport Turismo and Taycan Cross Turismo) was the only strong alternative to the Model S. However, it couldn’t match the Plaid version’s straight-line acceleration. After the recent refresh, though, Porsche has upped its power considerably, and the Taycan also has more range than ever and even better handling.

The Taycan has the highest starting price out of all the sedans here, $99,400. You get 274 miles of range, 402 hp from a single rear motor that pushes the car to sixty in 4.5 seconds, and the lightest and most nimble Taycan variant. The 4S adds a front motor for 536 hp and 3.5 seconds to 60 mph, but the range drops to 252 miles.

With the $3,160 Performance Battery Plus option, you can increase the range to 318 miles in the single-motor Taycan or 295 miles in the 4S. If all-out performance is your priority, the $173,600 Taycan Turbo and $209,000 Turbo S offer 871 and 938 hp, enough for 2.5—and 2.3-second acceleration times to 60 mph, respectively. They get the larger battery as standard and provide 292 and 266 miles, respectively.

The pinnacle performance model is the $230,000 Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package, which sacrifices the rear seat in favor of maximum track performance. It reaches sixty from a standstill in 2.1 seconds thanks to 1,019 hp from its two motors, and it’s the only variant that can reach 190 mph flat out.

Mercedes took a gamble when it made all its bespoke EVs look nothing like its combustion cars in the quest for aerodynamic efficiency and maximizing interior space. That's why you may hear some people call the EQS sedan "egg-shaped." It may not be the prettiest sedan, but it's far from being a bad luxury EV, with a futuristic interior and plenty of range from its big battery pack.

The changes brought by the mid-lifecycle refresh make it look better than before. The refreshed model's net battery capacity is 118 kWh (up from 108.4 kWh), which should increase its EPA range over what it can currently do, which is between 305 and 352 miles. It could inch very close to 400 miles.

The 355 hp single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+, the longest-range model, will cost you $104,400 while the range-topping EQS AMG model retails for $147,550. It has 649 hp (and up to 751 hp temporarily with a boost function) and it can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

The Model X isn’t as popular as it once was, even though it’s still a compelling, large, luxurious electric SUV. It still looks fancy and unique from the outside, but its interior build quality and design are no match for rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV or the futuristic BMW iX. It feels great from behind the wheel, though, and there’s plenty of range, whichever version you go for.

These days, two model variants are available: the $79,990 All-Wheel Drive, which boasts a 335-mile range and a 3.8-second acceleration time to 60 mph, and the powerful Plaid, priced at $94,990. In Plaid form, it is quicker off the line than any other electric SUV on the market, achieving the benchmark sprint in 2.5 seconds, a top speed of 149 mph, and an EPA range of 326 miles.

The Kia EV9 is one of the few true large three-row electric SUVs with enough space for adults in the third row. It looks huge, but it is slightly shorter and narrower than a Model X, even though it sits on a longer wheelbase and is several inches taller, which, along with the boxy shape, gives the impression that it’s a larger vehicle overall.

The EV9 is the largest vehicle built on the 800-volt E-GMP platform but has larger batteries than any related model. For $54,900, you get the base model with a single rear motor and the smaller 76.1 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 230 miles. If you want the larger 99.8-kWh pack in RWD form, which has 304 miles of range, you will have to pay $59,200.

Adding a second motor for all-wheel drive increases the price to $63,900, and the range is reduced to 280 miles. The quickest version is the $73,900 GT-Line, which has the same 379 hp as the other dual-motor variants but 516 lb-ft of torque compared to 443 lb-ft. This allows it to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 5 seconds, making it quick for such a big bus. It will become even quicker when the EV9 GT arrives on the scene.

Rivian recently overhauled its R1 lineup, giving its vehicles new motors, batteries, features, and refinements over the previous version. Even though, at first glance, it looks virtually identical to the outgoing model, the manufacturer considers the new R1S the second generation of the vehicle, pointing out all the areas where it has been improved.

Only available with all-wheel drive, the R1S range starts with the $75,900 R1S Adventure Dual Standard, which has 270 miles of range from its 92.5 kWh battery, 533 hp from its two motors, and a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. The $82,900 R1S Adventure Dual Large gives you 109.4 kWh and 330 miles of range, 665 hp from a more powerful pair of motors, and a 3.4-second acceleration time.

If you want even more range, Rivian offers the $89,900 Adventure Dual Max, which has 141.5 kWh and a claimed range of 410 miles. Power and acceleration are identical to those of the Dual Large model. The new $105,900 R1S Ascend Tri Max with three drive units is more powerful at 850 hp than the outgoing quad-motor variant, with 850 hp and 2.9 seconds to sixty. It features the same 141.5 kWh Max battery pack for 371 miles of claimed range.

Rivian will introduce a new quad-motor R1S in 2025, the R1S Ascend Quad Max. Its four motors will deliver 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft, enough to push the R1S to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

BMW’s reputation for making enjoyable vehicles to drive shines through when you get behind the wheel of an iX—it’s sporty but also really well-judged and remarkably comfortable. Unlike the Model X, EV9 and R1S, it’s only available with two rows of seats, but what it lacks in space, it makes up for in cornering prowess and a tech-focused interior that just feels nicer than any of its rivals.

It’s also pretty expensive since the US lineup only has two variants, both of which are very powerful and have the larger available battery pack. For $87,250, you get the iX xDrive50 with the 105.2 kWh battery pack good for 315 EPA miles and a 4.4-second 0 to 60 mph time. The $111,500 iX M60 is even quicker to sixty, completing the sprint in 3.6 seconds, but its range is slightly lower at 285 miles.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

The ovoid shape of Mercedes' bespoke EVs seems to work better for the SUV form factor, which is why most people will agree that the EQS SUV looks better than the three-box model. It is just as lavish inside but it's even more spacious, and it's just obscenely opulent and over-the-top if you get the Maybach model.

All variants now get the same larger 118 kWh battery pack as the sedan. The base EQS 450+ costs the same $104,400 as the sedan and it has the same 335 hp rear motor but a bit less range at 339 miles. Adding a second motor and all-wheel drive improves acceleration slightly and ups the price to $107,400 while the range goes down to 330 miles.

The EQS 680 Maybach starts at $179,900 and it gets a dual-motor setup with 649 hp, which propels it from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and its range is 321 miles with the standard 21-inch wheels. However, the Maybach variant isn't so much about the range as it is about flexing, which it is excellent at with its price tag that can easily go north of $200,000 with options.

We’re still unsure if the Tesla Cybertruck is a rugged and powerful truck that you can tow and go off-road in or if it’s just a movie prop that’s good for posing more than anything else. It’s not a truck for introverts because it’s the most conspicuous vehicle in the world right now, and it will get you a lot of attention—you have to accept that if you’re even considering buying a Cybertruck.

There’s no question about its power and acceleration, though. With the recent addition of Off-Road Mode, you can finally take it rock crawling or pretend you’re a rally driver around an unpaved road, and it’s good at power-pulling.

With all hopes of a rear-wheel-drive $61,000 Cybertruck virtually dead, the $81,895 Dual Motor variant with 600 hp, a 4.1-second 0 to 60 mph time, and 318 miles of range will remain the entry-level model. The $101,985 Cyberbeast has three motors delivering a combined 834 hp and 740 lb-ft, propelling the Cybertruck to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The range drops to 301 miles for the Cyberbeast.

Tesla says that dual- and tri-motor Cybertrucks can tow up to 11,000 pounds. If the manufacturer launches the single-motor truck as planned, it can only tow 7,500 lbs. Its six-foot bed with a motorized retractable tonneau cover is rated to carry a payload of up to 2,500 lbs.

Even though Ford didn’t launch a new electric model on a new platform like Ram is doing with the 1500 REV, the F-150 Lighting was done right. It is quick, practical, and packed with tech, and it’s one of the highest-rated electric trucks that you can buy today.

The Pro work truck variant is the most affordable, costing $54,995 and having a range of 240 miles with the standard 98 kWh battery pack. Upgrading to the Extended Battery (131 kWh) costs at least $10,000, but it increases the range to 320 miles. The XLT version with the small battery costs $62,995 and $67,995 with the larger pack.

F-150 Lightnings with the standard battery have 452 hp and can tow up to 7,700 lbs, while those with the larger pack have 580 hp, which allows them to tow up to 10,000 lbs. Payload capacity is also affected by the choice of battery pack: standard battery trucks can carry up to 2,235 lbs, while those with the large pack can only take 1,952 lbs. The payload capacity seems to vary slightly depending on which trim and options you choose.

Rivian has achieved so much for what is still an EV startup, and it owes much of its success to the R1T, which is an excellent vehicle. It is the truck version of the R1S, and it shares many of the SUV’s qualities. However, it’s less expensive and more versatile, with a 54-inch bed in the back.

You will pay $69,900 for an R1T Adventure Dual Standard with 270 miles of range and a 4.5-second 0 to 60 mph time, while the 850-hp R1T Ascend Tri Max with a 2.9-second sprint time and 371 miles of range will cost you $99,900.

Even though the R1T is slightly smaller than the F-150 and Silverado EV, it is rated to tow more, with an upper limit of 11,000 lbs. Its payload capacity in the bed is 1,700 lbs.

GM is challenging the Ford F-150 Lightning with a down-to-earth electric pickup in the form of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which will have a starting price of around $60,000, and the most expensive versions will cost around $100,000. It will have battery packs larger than all its competitors, with the largest one expected to have a capacity of 205 kWh, providing over 450 miles of range in the most frugal model variants.

It can tow up to 10,000 lbs, although GM has said that it plans to eventually launch a version that can double that. The maximum payload capacity is 1,440 lbs.

The GMC Sierra EV will be the more luxurious alternative to the Silverado EV, but both trucks are expected to be virtually identical mechanically. The launch edition, the Denali Edition 1, costs almost $100,000, has 754 hp and a claimed range of 440 miles.