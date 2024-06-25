Polestar is bringing subtle updates to its oldest model, the Polestar 2, which are meant to keep it fresh and align it with the newer Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. The big news is the extra range for several versions, but Polestar wants to keep things fresh with new colors, new wheels and a new pack structure.

So far, these changes have only been confirmed for Europe, where the Polestar 2 standard range (which isn’t available in the US) now features a 70-kilowatt-hour battery pack from CATL. Previously, the pack had a total capacity of 69 kWh, of which it could use 67 kWh and LG Chem supplied it. With the new pack, whose net capacity is probably 68 kWh, the single-motor standard-range model’s WLTP range climbs from 339 miles (546 km) to 344 miles (554 km).

Interestingly, even though the single-motor long-range version of the Polestar 2 has the same 82 kWh battery with 78 kWh of usable capacity, it, too, gains a few miles of range. It goes up from 407 miles (655 km) to 409.5 miles (659 km). For reference, the single-motor long-range Polestar 2 currently has an EPA range rating of 320 miles with the 19-inch wheels and 307 miles with the larger 20-inch wheels.

Dual-motor long-range Polestar 2s have a smaller 78 kWh battery with 75 kWh usable. Equipped with the performance pack, they get 276 miles of range, or 247 miles, for example.

Since the EPA range estimation is a much closer representation of an EV’s real-world range than WLTP and the update only adds a few miles of range, we don’t think you will be able to notice the updated models’ extra range unless you’re testing it back to back with the older version. Polestar has not yet updated the EPA range ratings for the model in the US.

You will notice the updated model’s 19-inch Aero wheels and the 20-inch Pro Graphite wheels (which have a darker finish compared to the regular 20-inch Pro wheels). The larger wheels are part of the new Pro Pack, which also adds special seat belts with a gold stripe and gold valve covers for the tires. Polestar has also introduced a new Climate Pack, which adds the all-important heat pump, heated windscreen washer nozzles, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Two new exterior colors are also available. One is called Storm, a dark gray first seen on the Polestar 4, while the other is called Vapour. It replaces the old Magnesium, and Polestar describes it as “a contemporary color with a light metallic effect, inspired by modern city architecture,” although to our eye, it is just a subtly different shade of light gray—maybe the metallic component will be more evident in person.

We configured the revised Polestar 2 in Vapour finish with the base 19-inch wheels, took a few screen captures, and added them to the gallery. We also included a shot of the new Pro Graphite wheels and the Storm paint (which seem to go really well together).