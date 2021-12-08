Electric vehicle owners who want more power out of their EV don’t usually have any means to actually make it happen, unless they are Polestar 2 owners. The automaker has just announced a €1,000 power and torque upgrade available for all long range, dual-motor vehicles and it reports that some 400 people got the update in the first week alone.

As standard, the Polestar 2 dual-motor makes 408 horsepower (350 kW) and 660 Nm (487 pound-feet). The power upgrade adds 67 horsepower (50 kW) and an additional 20 Nm (15 pound-feet) of torque for a grand total of 476 horsepower (350 kW0 and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet).

However, it mentions the extra power and torque are only available as ‘boost between 7o km/h and 130 km/h (43.4 mph to 80.8 mph); go any quicker than that and it still makes as much power as it did before. Polestar says that with the upgrade, it needs just 2.2 seconds to accelerate from 80 km/h to 120 km/h (49.7 mph to 74.5 mph) and the sprint time from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) drops from 4.7 seconds to 4.4 seconds.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said that

The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.

Those who are interested in this upgrade and have a compatible Polestar 2 vehicle can find it in the Polestar Extras section on the brand’s official web shop. It is only available as an over-the-air update and once purchased it will be delivered to the vehicle remotely. The manufacturer also sees this as the first of a number of ways through which it wants to create additional revenue streams.