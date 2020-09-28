Geely Worldwide just posted a unique and fascinating interview on its YouTube channel. It's a special edition of 'Carpool,' in which they talk to the CEO of Polestar, Thomas Inglenath, prior to the 2020 Beijing International Auto Show, which starts next week.

Polestar just revealed that its Precept Concept has received the green light to enter production. Currently, over 100 people are already working on its development in the UK. It will be produced in China, Polestar's home market, in a brand-new production facility.

Inglenath rides along in the Polestar 2 to talk about his personal thoughts and experiences related to the current electric car, as well as the upcoming Precept. However, the more important part is the larger picture. Inglenath discusses the meaning of true sustainability and what it means for the automotive industry going forward. The Precept stands to be a testament when it comes to sustainability, so the discussion is fitting.

We don't hear from most automotive CEOs very often, but that's not so true of electric car makers and startups. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spent years taking to Twitter to connect with Tesla owners, fans, and a host of followers, other CEOs from EV startups have followed suit. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe comes to mind, as well as Nikola's Trevor Milton (that's another story for another day), and now Inglenath, among others.

Polestar's first all-electric car, the Polestar 2, came to market recently. The sporty and elegant fastback boasts up to 275 miles on a charge, a sub-5-second zero-to-60-mph time, and a starting price of about $60,000.

The upcoming Precept, which is a bit larger than the Tesla Model S, will use sustainable materials instead of plastic. Inside, it will mirror cars like the Model 3, with a large touch screen and virtually no buttons or knobs.

Check out the brief interview for all the details. Then, share a comment with us below.