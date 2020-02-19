Polestar teased a new electric concept, which previews future production models.

Polestar is expected to unveil a new concept model - the Precept - which previews a new production all-electric model.

According to Autocar, the unveiling will be held at a dedicated event, ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show to “shows the direction that Polestar is heading in”.

As the all-electric Polestar 2 is a base model in the Polestar lineup, the new concept must be at least slightly bigger we guess. No details were revealed so far.

The company is currently busy with preparation to launch the Polestar 2 on the market later this year.

Together with theVolvo XC40 Recharge, those will be two first BEVs based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

Polestar 2 specs:

  • 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
  • target 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range
  • expected 275 miles (442 km) of EPA range
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
  • dual motor all-wheel drive
  • system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)
  • 150 kW fast charging capability
  • based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh

Source: Autocar