The 2025 Polestar 4, the electric brand's coupe-like SUV, can now be ordered in the United States with deliveries set to begin in the fourth quarter. The battery-powered crossover that doesn’t have a rear window first went on sale in China at the end of last uear and in Europe and Australia in January.

The Polestar 4—which is confusingly positioned between the Polestar 2 liftback sedan and the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV, but doesn’t share any tech with either of them—starts at $56,300 including the $1,400 destination charge.

Get Fully Charged Polestar expands its U.S. lineup The Polestar 4 is the Swedish-based company's latest model to go on sale in the United States after the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 (coming in Q2 2024). While the 2 and the 4 will be imported from China, the 3 will be locally made in South Carolina.

The Polestar 4 is an incredibly important car for the Geely-owned spinoff of Volvo. Until very recently, the company only sold one car, the Polestar 2, leaving it without competition in an SUV-crazed world. Polestar's financial prospects have also dimmed somewhat amid a wider slowdown in the rate of EV sales; the Polestar 4 is expected to revive its fortunes by being a mass-volume, premium SUV.

The entry-level trim is called Long Range Single Motor and comes with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an estimated combined EPA range of 300 miles on a full charge. The rear-mounted electric motor makes 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, propelling the EV from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in a respectable 6.9 seconds.

Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera system with a 3D view, a heat pump, a power liftgate with soft close, wireless phone charging and eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, as well as a six-way passenger seat.

There’s also a Long Range Dual Motor powertrain available which has two electric motors making a total of 544 hp and 506 lb-ft, enabling the sleek-looking EV to go from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The battery is the same 100 kWh as on the Single Motor version, which leads the estimated range to drop to 270 miles on a full charge.

Speaking of charging, all Polestar 4 models can DC fast charge at up to 200 kW while the onboard AC charger can accept up to 11 kW.

Gallery: Polestar 4

31 Photos

Several optional packages are available. The Pilot Pack, which costs $1,500 extra for the single-motor versions and is standard on the dual-motor trims, adds Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist. The Pro Pack costs $2,000 and comes with 21-inch wheels, black seat belts with a Swedish gold stripe and Swedish gold valve stem caps.

The Plus Pack costs $5,500. It adds a head-up display, automatically dimming side mirrors, 12-way front seats, electronically reclinable rear seats, three-zone climate control, an entertainment screen for the rear passengers, heated steering wheel and rear seats, 11 kW AC charging capability and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Polestar 4 interior

Lastly, there’s the Performance Pack that’s only available for the dual-motor long-range Polestar 4 and costs an additional $4,500. It doesn’t increase the power output but brings 22-inch wheels, Brembo four-piston brake calipers finished in Swedish gold, summer performance tires, a performance chassis and Swedish gold seat belts and valve stem caps.

The most expensive Polestar 4 fitted with all the extras has an MSRP of $74,300. U.S-spec production will start in the third quarter in China. Then, in 2025, the Polestar 4 will also be assembled in South Korea as part of an agreement between Geely, Polestar’s parent company, Renault and Samsung.