The 2025 Polestar 4, the electric brand's coupe-like SUV, can now be ordered in the United States with deliveries set to begin in the fourth quarter. The battery-powered crossover that doesn’t have a rear window first went on sale in China at the end of last uear and in Europe and Australia in January.

The Polestar 4—which is confusingly positioned between the Polestar 2 liftback sedan and the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV, but doesn’t share any tech with either of them—starts at $56,300 including the $1,400 destination charge.

The Polestar 4 is the Swedish-based company's latest model to go on sale in the United States after the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 (coming in Q2 2024). While the 2 and the 4 will be imported from China, the 3 will be locally made in South Carolina.

The Polestar 4 is an incredibly important car for the Geely-owned spinoff of Volvo. Until very recently, the company only sold one car, the Polestar 2, leaving it without competition in an SUV-crazed world. Polestar's financial prospects have also dimmed somewhat amid a wider slowdown in the rate of EV sales; the Polestar 4 is expected to revive its fortunes by being a mass-volume, premium SUV.  

The entry-level trim is called Long Range Single Motor and comes with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an estimated combined EPA range of 300 miles on a full charge. The rear-mounted electric motor makes 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, propelling the EV from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in a respectable 6.9 seconds.

Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera system with a 3D view, a heat pump, a power liftgate with soft close, wireless phone charging and eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, as well as a six-way passenger seat.

There’s also a Long Range Dual Motor powertrain available which has two electric motors making a total of 544 hp and 506 lb-ft, enabling the sleek-looking EV to go from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The battery is the same 100 kWh as on the Single Motor version, which leads the estimated range to drop to 270 miles on a full charge.

Speaking of charging, all Polestar 4 models can DC fast charge at up to 200 kW while the onboard AC charger can accept up to 11 kW. 

Several optional packages are available. The Pilot Pack, which costs $1,500 extra for the single-motor versions and is standard on the dual-motor trims, adds Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist. The Pro Pack costs $2,000 and comes with 21-inch wheels, black seat belts with a Swedish gold stripe and Swedish gold valve stem caps.

The Plus Pack costs $5,500. It adds a head-up display, automatically dimming side mirrors, 12-way front seats, electronically reclinable rear seats, three-zone climate control, an entertainment screen for the rear passengers, heated steering wheel and rear seats, 11 kW AC charging capability and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Polestar 4

Polestar 4 interior

Lastly, there’s the Performance Pack that’s only available for the dual-motor long-range Polestar 4 and costs an additional $4,500. It doesn’t increase the power output but brings 22-inch wheels, Brembo four-piston brake calipers finished in Swedish gold, summer performance tires, a performance chassis and Swedish gold seat belts and valve stem caps.

The most expensive Polestar 4 fitted with all the extras has an MSRP of $74,300. U.S-spec production will start in the third quarter in China. Then, in 2025, the Polestar 4 will also be assembled in South Korea as part of an agreement between Geely, Polestar’s parent company, Renault and Samsung.

