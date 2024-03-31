Polestar introduced its third all-electric model in the U.S., the Polestar 4, also described as an electric performance SUV coupe.

The model entered production at the Hangzhou Bay factory (operated by Geely Holding) in China in November 2023 and most recently was presented at the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). U.S. sales will start in late April 2024, while customer deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter.

Get Fully Charged Polestar EV lineup expands With the Polestar 3 (coming in Q2 2024) and the Polestar 4 (coming in Q4 2024) joining the Polestar 2, the lineup will consist of three all-electric cars. The Polestar 3 will be locally produced in South Carolina.

Next year (H2 2025), the Polestar 4 will additionally enter production at the Renault Korea Motors (RKM) joint-venture plant owned by Geely (Polestar's parent company), Renault and Samsung. This version probably will be exported to North America (instead of the Chinese one) to avoid tariffs.

Pricing

The Polestar 4 will initially be available in two main versions—Long Range (LR) Single Motor (SM) and Long Range (LR) Dual Motor (DM). Both are offered with a few optional packages.

The base Polestar 4 LR Single Motor has an MSRP of $54,900 (plus a $1,400 destination charge for a total of $56,300).

Customers can add a Pilot pack option ($1,500) to get driver assistance features (Pilot Assist, Lange change assist), a Pro pack option ($2,000) to get 21-inch wheels and gold striped seat belts, and a Plus Pack option ($5,500) to get Harman Kardon premium sound, 3-zone climate control, Head-up display, Star knit illuminated deco, Power-operated tailgate with a foot sensor, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Rear control screen, 12-way adjustable front seats with easy ingress/egress, Power reclining rear seats, Heated steering wheel and rear seats, and PM 2.5 air filtration.

The all-wheel drive Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor starts at an MSRP of $62,900 (plus $1,400 DST), so it's $8,000 more expensive. However, it includes the Pilot pack option as standard.

This version can be configured with a Performance pack option ($4,500), although it requires the Plus pack too ($5,500) for a total of $10,000 over the base price. The Performance pack includes 22-inch Performance wheels, Polestar Engineered chassis tuning, Brembo brakes, and Swedish gold accents.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Polestar 4 LR Single Motor 20-in $54,900 +$1,400 N/A $56,300 2025 Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor 20-in $62,900 +$1,400 N/A $64,300 2025 Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor Perf. 22-in $72,900 +$1,400 N/A $74,300

There is no $7,500 federal tax credit for the Polestar 4 (an imported model), although the incentive might be available through leasing.

Specs

The Polestar 4 will be equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack (Long Range) and two powertrain options (Single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive).

The Polestar 4 LR SM version with 20-inch wheels is expected to get an EPA driving range of about 300 miles. The all-wheel drive Polestar 4 LR DM will have roughly 10% less range—the company estimates 270 miles.

We assume that the selection of 21-inch wheels or 22-inch wheels might reduce the range by up to a few percent.

In terms of performance, the Single Motor version has a peak power output of about 200 kW (272 hp) and 253 lb-ft of torque. The Dual Motor version doubles this to about 400 kW and 506 lb-ft. This difference is clearly seen in the 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.9 and 3.7 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, the top speed is the same: 124 mph. The Performance pack is not more powerful.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Polestar 4 LR Single Motor 20-in RWD 102 300 mi* 6.9 124 2025 Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor 20-in AWD 102 270 mi* 3.7 124 2025 Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor Perf. 22-in AWD 102 270 mi* 3.7 124

* preliminary range according to Polestar

In terms of charging, the Polestar 4 will be equipped with an 11-kilowatt onboard charger and can fully recharge in about 11 hours.

DC fast charging from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) should take about 30 minutes at a peak power of 200 kilowatts.

There is no info on whether the Polestar 4 will get the upcoming SAE J3400 NACS charging inlet (the company intends to make the switch from CCS1 to NACS starting in 2025), so we assume it will initially be available with the CCS1 port. The good news is that there should be adapters ready to access the Tesla Supercharging network.

Below, we attached a comparison between the base AWD and RWD versions.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2025 Polestar 4 LR Dual Motor 20-in

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2025 Polestar 4 LR Single Motor 20-in

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 102 kWh 0% 102 kWh EPA Range Combined 270 mi* -10% 300 mi* Specs 0-60 mph 3.7 s -46.4% 6.9 s Top speed 124 mph 0% 124 mph Peak power 400 kW 100% 200 kW Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 11h On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 11h DC Peak charging power: 200 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 30 min Peak charging power: 200 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in 30 min Weight, Payload and Towing Towing 3500 lbs (1588 kg) 75% 2000 lbs (907 kg) Prices MSRP $62,900 14.6% $54,900 Dest. Charge +$1,400 +$1,400 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $64,300 14.2% $56,300

Polestar 4 dimensions: Length: 190.5 inches, Height: 60.4 inches, Width incl. mirrors: 84.2 inches, Wheelbase: 118 inches, Ground clearance: 6.53 inches.

