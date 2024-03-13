Ahead of the upcoming market launch of the 2025 Polestar 3 in the United States, Polestar announced additional variants of the model and new, more attractive starting prices.

Initially, the model was expected to start at $83,900 ($89,900 for the Performance Pack version) plus a $1,400 destination charge. However, the company has already slashed prices by $10,500.

Get Fully Charged Polestar 3 is coming in Q2 2024 The Polestar 3 customer deliveries are planned to begin in the second quarter of 2024. In the middle of 2024, the model will also enter production in South Carolina, as the second site after Chengdu, China.

According to the new pricing, there will be four configurations available. The base one, the Polestar 3 Long Range (LR) Dual Motor (DM), will start at an MSRP of $73,400 (plus $1,400 DST). It will still include the Pilot Pack (Pilot Assist driver assistance aids, Park Assist Pilot, Lane Change Assist and Head-up Display) as standard, although the Plus Pack is no longer standard.

To get the Plus Pack, customers will have to pay $5,500 more ($78,900 + DST). It means that the effective price cut is $5,000, compared to the old price with both packages as standard equipment.

The Plus Pack includes: "a 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system specifically designed for Polestar 3 with 25 speakers and a fresh air subwoofer delivering an outstanding audio experience. In addition, Plus Pack offers bio-attributed MicroTech or animal welfare wool seats, 21-inch Plus wheels and heated rear seats."

Polester 3s with the Performance Pack cost $6,000 more, so $79,400 for the Polestar 3 LR DM Performance (and $84,900 with the Plus Pack). The Performance Pack includes "upgrades such as Polestar engineered chassis tuning, 22-inch Performance forged wheels, a software performance upgrade that boosts output to 517 hp and 671 lb.-ft. of torque, a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.6 seconds and 'Swedish gold' accents including the seat belts."

* 0-60 mph time of 5.0 and 4.7 seconds in the table differs from the 4.9- and 4.6-second figure stated previously and the 4.6-second number in the latest press release. We asked Polestar for clarification and will update the article as needed.

Because the Polestar 3 is imported from Chengdu, China, where series production started in February, the model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. However, the incentive will be available through leasing (Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive of $7,500).

An important thing is that additional production of the Polestar 3 model is slated to start in South Carolina in the middle of 2024. As we understand, at that point, the model could become eligible for the incentive for configurations under the $80,000 price cap, depending on fulfilling the battery-related requirements.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Polestar 3 LR Dual Motor 21-in $73,400 +$1,400 N/A $74,800 2025 Polestar 3 LR Dual Motor Perf. 22-in $79,400 +$1,400 N/A $80,800

In terms of specs, it seems that there are no major changes. The Polestar 3 Long Range is equipped with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain.

However, Polestar revealed new estimated EPA Combined range values, which are higher than before. The base version will have a driving range of 315 miles, 15 miles or 5% more than initially outlined (300 miles).

In the case of the Performance version, the range is now estimated at 279 miles, 9 miles or 3.3% more than before (270 miles).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Polestar 3 LR Dual Motor 21-in AWD 111 315 mi* 4.9 130 2025 Polestar 3 LR Dual Motor Perf. 22-in AWD 111 279 mi* 4.6 130

* estimated, according to Polestar

Gallery: 2023 Polestar 3