The Polestar 3 is the brand's first SUV model, which after some delays, is expected to enter the U.S. market in mid-2024. The company hints at first deliveries in Q2.

The car is based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA2) platform, which means that it's also a cousin of the Volvo EX90 three-row (6- and 7-seat) SUV. However, in the case of the Polestar 3, there is only a two-row, five-seat version, so the two models should not compete with each other directly.

The Polestar 3 will be produced at two plants—first, in Chengdu, China, and second, at Volvo Cars’ Ridgeville, South Carolina starting in Q1 2024. We guess that it will be counted as a 2024 model year, although we don't know for sure (the EX90 is described as 2025MY).

The Polestar 3 initially will be available only in two versions. The base is Polestar 3 Long Range (LR) Dual Motor (DM) all-wheel drive, which starts at an MSRP of $83,900 (plus a $1,400 destination charge).

The second version is equipped with an optional $6,000 Performance pack, which increases power output, brings 22-inch wheels, a revised chassis setup, and several other changes.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Polestar 3 LR DM 21-inch $83,900 +$1,400 N/A $85,300 2024 Polestar 3 LR DM Perf. 22-inch $89,900 +$1,400 N/A $91,300

The high price tag exceeds the $80,000 cap for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which means that despite the local production of the Polestar 3 in the U.S., it will not be qualified for the incentive.

Things might change in the future because, at launch, the Plus Pack and Pilot Pack options are fitted as standard for the first model year. That's probably a few grand on the table—enough to get under $80,000.

In China, the Polestar 3 starts at $98,610 (698,000 CNY), while its Performance version is available for $112,730 (798,000 CNY). That's a significant reduction of over 20% from the initial announcement of 880,000 CNY and 1,030,000 CNY, respectively.

Specs

The Polestar 3 is equipped with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery (the same as in the case of the Volvo EX90) and should be able to achieve about 300 miles of EPA range. The Performance version, with 22-inch wheels, is expected to be some 10% more electron-hungry and is estimated at 270 miles. To maintain range in cold weather, all Polestar 3s include a heat pump.

The base power output is 360 kilowatts, so it's comparable with the Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance, rather than the base EX90 Twin Motor (300 kW). The Performance pack increases the peak power output to 380 kW and cuts 0-60 mph acceleration time from 4.9 to 4.6 seconds.

It's worth noting that the Polestar 3's prices are currently comparable with the Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance versions, which does not surprise considering the same battery and a similar powertrain power output.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Polestar 3 LR DM 21-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 4.9 130 mph 2024 Polestar 3 LR DM Perf. 22-inch AWD 111 270 mi* 4.6 130 mph

* expected

In terms of charging, the Polestar 3 will be equipped with an 11-kW onboard charger and capable of recharging from 0 to 100 state-of-charge (SOC) in 11 hours.

DC fast charging from 10-80% is promised to take about 30 minutes, at up to 250 kilowatts.

According to the manufacturer, the Polestar 3 is also equipped for bi-directional charging, which means that in the future there might be an option for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities.