The all-new 2025 Volvo EX90 is a premium three-row SUV, which debuted in November 2022 and is set for market launch in 2024.

The Volvo EX90 is based on Volvo's new Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA2) platform, which will be used also on the Polestar 3 model.

According to the Swedish brand, there will be two main powertrain versions of the EX90—Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance—both are dual-motor, all-wheel drive. The difference lies in the power output of respectively 300 kilowatts or 370 kW.

Battery-wise, all versions will be equipped with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack (107 kWh of usable capacity), which consists of CATL battery cells. Thanks to the relatively high battery capacity, Volvo expects that the EX90 should be able to offer up to around 300 miles of EPA range (the final numbers are not yet available).

A few weeks ago, Volvo outlined the list of configurations for the Volvo EX90, which includes two trim levels (Plus and Ultra) and two seat options (6- or 7-seats), on top of the two powertrain options. As a result, we have a list of eight main configurations that span from $76,695 to $86,545 (plus a $1,295 destination charge).

The entry-level Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Plus with seven seats (2+3+2) starts at an MSRP of $76,695 (the six-seat version is $500 more costly across the line). The Ultra trim costs $4,350 more (it comes equipped with 21-inch wheels, air suspension, soft close doors, laminated glass, side windows, power-adjustable side support, massage front seats, and puddle light), while the more powerful Performance powertrain costs $5,000 more.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (7 seat) 20-inch $76,695 +$1,295 Unknown $77,990 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (6 seat) 20-inch $77,195 +$1,295 Unknown $78,490 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (7 seat) 21-inch $81,045 +$1,295 N/A $82,340 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (6 seat) 21-inch $81,545 +$1,295 N/A $82,840 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (7 seat) 20-inch $81,695 +$1,295 N/A $82,990 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (6 seat) 20-inch $82,195 +$1,295 N/A $83,490 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (7 seat) 21-inch $86,045 +$1,295 N/A $87,340 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (6 seat) 21-inch $86,545 +$1,295 N/A $87,840

As we can see, the entry-level Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Plus fits under the $80,000 limit for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Considering local production in Ridgeville, South Carolina, these versions should qualify for the incentive, although it depends on other requirements and has to be confirmed still.

Production of the Volvo EX90 is expected to start in the first half of 2024, which means several months delayed launch, compared to the initial plan.

Specs

The Volvo EX90 has strong specs with a large 111-kWh battery, a promised EPA range of around 300 miles, and an AWD powertrain. The large SUV will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in its base version. With the optional $5,000 Twin Motor Performance version, this time can be reduced to 4.7 seconds. The maximum towing weight is 4,850 pounds for all versions.

In all trims, the Volvo EX90 to be equipped as standard with a heat pump (which helps to maintain range in cold weather), heated front and rear seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, although that's nothing new in the premium segment.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (7 seat) 20-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 5.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Plus (6 seat) 20-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 5.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (7 seat) 21-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 5.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Ultra (6 seat) 21-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 5.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (7 seat) 20-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 4.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Plus (6 seat) 20-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 4.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (7 seat) 21-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 4.7 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX90 TM Perf. Ultra (6 seat) 21-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 4.7 112 mph

* expected EPA Combined range

The manufacturer says that the battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in about 30 minutes, while the peak power is expected to be 250 kilowatts. It's worth noting that the battery is 400 volts.

In the future, the Volvo EX90 might also offer bi-directional charging, as the car was already developed with that in mind.

At first, the Volvo EX90 very likely will be equipped with the CCS1 charging port, but in 2025, it should be equipped with NACS.

