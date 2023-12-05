The 2025 Volvo EX90 electric flagship SUV will go on sale next year with a starting price of $76,695 in the base Twin Motor Plus configuration (excluding destination and delivery charges).

Volvo Car USA announced introductory pricing and configurations for the electric luxury SUV, and the good news is the base versions of the EX90 will qualify for U.S. federal tax credits when local production starts at the company's Ridgeville, South Carolina plant in the first half of 2024.

The 2025 Volvo EX90 is now available to pre-order online, with U.S. customers given the choice of six- or seven-seat configurations, two trim levels (Plus and Ultra), and two Volvo-developed powertrains—Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance.

The Twin Motor delivers 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, while the Twin Motor Performance boasts 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque. All models get a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack delivering up to 300 miles of range on a single charge; the battery can take DC fast charging at up to 250 kW.

Only two trims have their starting MSRPs below the Inflation Reduction Act's price limit of $80,000 for SUVs: the base Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Plus 7-seater ($76,695) and the EX90 Twin Motor Plus 6-seater ($77,195).

All the other trim levels start above $80,000, with the most expensive variant priced from $86,545—the EX90 Twin Motor Performance Ultra 7-seater. Interestingly, the seven-seat configuration is $500 cheaper than the six-seat layout, and that's probably because the latter gets second-row captain's chairs.

The base Plus trim level offers a comprehensive standard equipment; there's not much more a regular user could want. On the outside, the electric luxury SUV comes with a fixed panoramic moonroof, LED headlights with Auto High Beam and cornering function, LED taillights with side marker lights, rain sensing wipers, wiper blades with integrated washers, high-gloss black details, 20-inch alloy wheels, active grille shutters, metallic paint, and retractable frameless rearview mirrors.

Inside, the EX90 features a 9-inch digital driver display, 14.5-inch center display with Google built-in, graphical heads-up display, power folding third row, 4-zone automatic climate control with CleanZone, air purifier, Bose Performance audio with 14 speakers, 8-way power front seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Nordico upholstery, wood decor inlays, and much more.

Convenience features include the Digital Key Plus with Keyless Entry and Drive, inductive smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming, 6 USB-C ports, power tailgate, a heat pump, tinted windows, Rear Park Assist Camera, 360-degree Surround View Camera, and more.

As you can imagine when it comes to a flagship Volvo vehicle, the safety package is generous, with the EX90 claimed to offer the highest level of standard safety features of any Volvo car to date. The vehicle offers a combination of state-of-the-art sensors and in-house software, including special sensors and cameras that gauge eye gaze concentration to detect distraction, tiredness or inattentiveness—the so-called Driver Understanding System.

The standard safety kit includes the next-gen Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lidar, Blind Spot Information System with Steer Assist and Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Aid, Automatic Braking After Collision, Occupant Sensing, Door Open Alert, and much more.

The Ultra trim level, which costs $4,350 extra, adds an air suspension, soft close doors, 21-inch wheels, laminated glass (side windows), power adjustable side support, massage front seats, and puddle lights. There are also several standalone options, such as 21- and 22-inch wheels, Wool Blend upholstery, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.

All Volvo EX90 models sold in the U.S. will be built in South Carolina starting in the first half of 2024. Customer deliveries will begin shortly after the start of production.