The all-new Volvo EX30 is promised to enter the U.S. market in 2024, as a 2025 model year car. The first global sales were reported a few weeks ago.

The Volvo EX30 is a small premium crossover/SUV with a minimalistic Scandinavian design, based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture 2 (SEA2) platform.

In the U.S., there will be two main versions offered—Single Motor Extended Range (rear-wheel drive) and Twin Motor Performance (all-wheel drive). Both versions are equipped with the same 69-kilowatt-hour battery (64 kWh usable capacity). The power output of the RWD version is estimated at 200 kilowatts, while the dual-motor version gets up to 314 kilowatts.

In Europe, there is also an entry-level Single Motor Standard Range version, which has a smaller LFP battery—51 kWh (49 kWh usable), to improve affordability.

Speaking of pricing, the Volvo EX30 Single Motor in the entry-level Core trim starts at an MSRP of $34,950 (plus a $1,295 destination charge, for a total of $36,245). That's pretty a interesting option. Other trims start at $38,900 (Plus) and $40,600 (Ultra).

Because the car is currently produced in Zhangjiakou, China, and imported to the U.S., it will not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although the incentive potentially might be available through leasing. Volvo Cars announced in October that due to "strong demand," the model will be additionally produced also in Europe (Ghent, Belgium).

The Volvo EX30 brings a very important reduction in all-electric car prices to the Volvo lineup and also joins the small car segment, which badly needs more models and competition.

The Volvo EX30 with AWD powertrain, available only with the medium Plus or higher Ultra trims, brings a relatively big price increase—by $10,000 vs. RWD Core and by $6,000 vs. RWD Plus—to $44,900 (plus DST). The Plus trim adds "Harman Kardon Premium Sound, a dual-tone panoramic roof in Onyx Black, as well as 19-inch wheels." (see more details here)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Core RWD 18-inch $34,950 +$1,295 N/A $36,245 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Plus AWD 19-inch $44,900 +$1,295 N/A $46,195 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch $53,600 +$1,095 N/A $54,695 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $55,350 +$1,095 N/A $56,445 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch $52,450 +$1,195 N/A $53,645 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $54,200 +$1,195 N/A $55,395

Reservations, with $500 refundable deposits were slightly delayed. Initially, the manufacturer intended to start customer deliveries in Summer 2024, although the recent report suggests that there might be a delay until "well into 2024, perhaps not until summer."

An interesting data point from Canada is that as of December 13, "nearly 50%" of all EX30 allocated for Canada were "sold out" (sales opened on October 18).

EPA Range

The expected EPA Combined range of the Volvo EX30 RWD is 275 miles, while the AWD version is expected to get only 10 miles less—265 miles.

It means that the biggest difference between the two is not the range, but the power output. In the case of the AWD version, it enables to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, which is the best result in Volvo's history, the company says. The RWD, at 5.1 seconds, is not slow by any means.

A side note is that the Volvo EX30 will be capable of towing up to 2,000 lbs (RWD) and up to 3,527 lbs (AWD).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2025 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Core RWD 18-inch RWD 69 275 mi* 5.1 112 mph 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Plus AWD 19-inch AWD 69 265 mi* 3.4 112 mph 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 297 mi 6.9 112 mph 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 257 mi 4.6 112 mph 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 293 mi 6.9 112 mph 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 254 mi 4.6 112 mph

* according to the manufacturer

Charging

Charging-wise, the Volvo EX30 should be a pretty strong contender, as the DC fast charging from 10% to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) is promised to take just 26.5 minutes, at up to 153 kilowatts.

By the way, the LFP battery version available in Europe, can accept 134 kilowatts of power, which means that it recharges in a similar time as the larger NMC battery pack.

The onboard charger, rated at about 11 kilowatts, is ready to recharge the battery in about 8 hours (10-90% SOC).

The initial batch of Volvo EX30 very likely will be equipped with the CCS1 charging port, but in 2025, it should be equipped with NACS.

Gallery: 2024 Volvo EX30

72 Photos

In the future, we might see the expansion of the Volvo EX30 lineup in the U.S. to include an LFP battery (lower range and price), as well as the Cross Country version.

Gallery: 2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country