Volvo Car USA and Starbucks are installing public EV fast charging infrastructure at some of the coffee company’s U.S. stores.

According to the most recent update, the two partners already deployed 50 Volvo Cars-and-Starbucks-branded DC fast chargers at 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route between the Denver area and Seattle.

The DC fast chargers, supplied by ChargePoint, are equipped with two connector types—CCS1 and CHAdeMO—and are listed on ChargePoint's network, so they can be used by any compatible electric vehicle (Tesla EVs currently need an adapter).

Volvo says that its latest 2024 model year Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge electric cars (see pricing and range details here) can get up to 110 miles of range in as little as 15 minutes.

The main idea behind the new charging network initiative is to give "EV drivers a string of familiar places to recharge themselves and their cars". Additionally, the new chargers are promised to boost the reliability of the public charging infrastructure, as "a combination of virtual and in-person monitoring supports quick response to problems, minimizing downtime and consumer frustration."

The scenic route from the Denver area to Seattle passes near six national forests. It includes the Snoqualmie Pass in Washington, stretching the Snake River in Idaho, spanning Arches National Park in Utah, and connecting outdoor destinations like Park City and Vail.

Here is the list of Starbucks locations with Volvo-branded chargers:

Seattle, WA

Issaquah, WA

Yakima, WA

Hermiston, OR

La Grande, OR

Nampa, ID

Twin Falls, ID

Uintah, ID

Sandy, UT

Provo, UT

Grand Junction, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO

Silverthorne, CO

Idaho Springs, CO

Broomfield, CO

According to a test of the new charging points—described by Newsweek—activating charging via the ChargePoint app still required some time, and was "a lesson in patience and tolerance," while the ChargePoint card in Apple Wallet, linked to a credit card, worked very well. In terms of the power output, most of the chargers were hovering at 120 kilowatts, but some were only 60 kilowatts.

By 2030, Volvo Cars intends to become a fully electric car company, while Starbucks aspires to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030.