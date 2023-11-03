Volvo has finally announced complete pricing for the 2024 model year lineup in the United States, including the upgraded electric Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge models. As we know, the new all-electric C40 and XC40 are significantly improved and offer a far better EPA range of up to almost 300 miles. And their prices aren't that different from before.

The 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge, with an all-new rear-wheel drive powertrain, starts at an MSRP of $53,600 and is rated at 297 miles of EPA range, using an all-new 82-kilowatt-hour battery. The all-wheel drive version costs $1,750 more. At $55,350, it is basically on par with the 2023 model year AWD version. The EPA range of that car is now 257 miles, compared to 226 miles previously. Given this range increase for under two grand, plus an entirely new RWD version for even less with some very respectable range, and it's safe to say the Volvo C40 Recharge is a better deal than ever.

In the case of the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge, the RWD version starts at an MSRP of $52,450, while the AWD version starts at $54,200 ($650 more than the 2023MY version). In this case, the destination charge is slightly higher ($1,195, compared to $1,095 previously and to the C40.) Moreover, Volvo notes that this marks return of a rear-wheel drive powertrain to its lineup after 25 years.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $55,300 +$1,095 N/A $56,395 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $53,550 +$1,095 N/A $54,645 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch $53,600 +$1,095 N/A $54,695 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $55,350 +$1,095 N/A $56,445 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch $52,450 +$1,195 N/A $53,645 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch $54,200 +$1,195 N/A $55,395

Both models are imported, so they do not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). However, there is a possibility that the incentive will be available through leasing.

Here is the 2024 pricing for all trim levels:

XC40 Recharge:

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Core - $52,450

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Plus - $55,400

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Ultimate - $58,800

Twin Motor AWD, Core - $54,200

Twin Motor AWD, Plus - $57,150

Twin Motor AWD, Ultimate - $60,550

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Core - $52,450 Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Plus - $55,400 Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Ultimate - $58,800 Twin Motor AWD, Core - $54,200 Twin Motor AWD, Plus - $57,150 Twin Motor AWD, Ultimate - $60,550 C40 Recharge

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Core - $53,600

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Plus - $55,400

Single Motor Extended Range RWD, Ultimate - $58,800

Twin Motor AWD, Core - $55,350

Twin Motor AWD, Plus - $57,150

Twin Motor AWD, Ultimate - $60,550

For reference, the gasoline XC40 starts at an MSRP of $40,100 (up to $48,800), while the C40 is electric only.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 226 mi 4.5 112 mph 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 223 mi 4.7 112 mph 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 297 mi 6.9 112 mph 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 257 mi 4.6 112 mph 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 293 mi 6.9 112 mph 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 254 mi 4.6 112 mph

All Volvo models include some form of electrification, from mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid up to fully electric.

Besides the all-electric C40 and XC40, there are also plug-in hybrid models, which received their official 2024 pricing as well:

S60 Recharge T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - from $51,950 up to $58,550

V60 Polestar Engineered T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - $71,250

XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - from $57,900 up to $68,950

XC60 Polestar Engineered T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - $75,250

S90 Recharge T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - from $65,650 up to $71,200

XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid - from $71,900 up to $80,100

* Includes destination charges.