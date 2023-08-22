The upcoming 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge recently were officially listed by EPA, confirming much-improved driving range and efficiency.

The Swedish brand announced in Spring that the all-wheel-drive version will be equipped with a completely new powertrain (new electric motors), while the all-new rear-wheel-drive version will debut with a slightly larger battery (82 kilowatt-hours instead of 78 kWh).

As we can see below, the changes translated into a noticeably better range (up by 31 miles in the case of the AWD). The new RWD models almost reached 300 miles.

The EPA Combined range:

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD: 297 miles

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD: 257 miles

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD: 293 miles

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD: 254 miles

Those numbers look much better compared to the 223-226 miles previously.

The most important thing for the 2024 Volvo C40/XC40 Recharge is efficiency, which is noticeably better on the AWD version. The RWD version is about a fifth more efficient than the old AWD.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD is 107 MPGe: 315 watt-hours per mile. That's comparable with the base Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD).

Considering the energy consumption numbers for highway driving, the highway range is expected to be probably some 20-30 miles lower than the Combined value (over 260 miles for the RWD and over 230 miles for AWD versions).

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 297 miles (478 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 257 miles (414 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 293 miles (471 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 254 miles (409 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

The upgraded C40/XC40 Recharge duo has one major task and that is to keep the BEV sales momentum going before the dedicated Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 arrive in the not-too-distant future.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 226 mi

(364 km) 4.5 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 223 mi

(359 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 297 mi

(478 km) 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 257 mi

(414 km) 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 293 mi

(471 km) 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 254 mi

(409 km)

We don't know the prices yet for the 2024 model year cars (the configurator is not yet available). Attractive pricing will be a big factor this year, considering price reductions of various other models.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch $55,300 +$1,095 N/A $56,395 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch $53,550 +$1,095 N/A $54,645 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch N/A

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.