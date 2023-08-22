The upcoming 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge recently were officially listed by EPA, confirming much-improved driving range and efficiency.

The Swedish brand announced in Spring that the all-wheel-drive version will be equipped with a completely new powertrain (new electric motors), while the all-new rear-wheel-drive version will debut with a slightly larger battery (82 kilowatt-hours instead of 78 kWh).

As we can see below, the changes translated into a noticeably better range (up by 31 miles in the case of the AWD). The new RWD models almost reached 300 miles.

The EPA Combined range:

  • 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD: 297 miles
  • 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD: 257 miles
  • 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD: 293 miles
  • 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD: 254 miles

Those numbers look much better compared to the 223-226 miles previously.

external_image

The most important thing for the 2024 Volvo C40/XC40 Recharge is efficiency, which is noticeably better on the AWD version. The RWD version is about a fifth more efficient than the old AWD.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD is 107 MPGe: 315 watt-hours per mile. That's comparable with the base Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD).

Considering the energy consumption numbers for highway driving, the highway range is expected to be probably some 20-30 miles lower than the Combined value (over 260 miles for the RWD and over 230 miles for AWD versions).

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 297 miles (478 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 257 miles (414 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 293 miles (471 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)
95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 254 miles (409 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

The upgraded C40/XC40 Recharge duo has one major task and that is to keep the BEV sales momentum going before the dedicated Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 arrive in the not-too-distant future.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 226 mi
(364 km)		 4.5 112 mph
(180 km/h)
2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 223 mi
(359 km)		 4.7 112 mph
(180 km/h)
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 297 mi
(478 km)		    
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 257 mi
(414 km)		    
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch RWD 82 293 mi
(471 km)		    
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch AWD 78 254 mi
(409 km)		    

We don't know the prices yet for the 2024 model year cars (the configurator is not yet available). Attractive pricing will be a big factor this year, considering price reductions of various other models.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch $55,300 +$1,095 N/A $56,395
2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch $53,550 +$1,095 N/A $54,645
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch     N/A  
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch     N/A  
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch     N/A  
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch     N/A  

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

