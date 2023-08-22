The upcoming 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge recently were officially listed by EPA, confirming much-improved driving range and efficiency.
The Swedish brand announced in Spring that the all-wheel-drive version will be equipped with a completely new powertrain (new electric motors), while the all-new rear-wheel-drive version will debut with a slightly larger battery (82 kilowatt-hours instead of 78 kWh).
As we can see below, the changes translated into a noticeably better range (up by 31 miles in the case of the AWD). The new RWD models almost reached 300 miles.
The EPA Combined range:
- 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD: 297 miles
- 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD: 257 miles
- 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD: 293 miles
- 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD: 254 miles
Those numbers look much better compared to the 223-226 miles previously.
The most important thing for the 2024 Volvo C40/XC40 Recharge is efficiency, which is noticeably better on the AWD version. The RWD version is about a fifth more efficient than the old AWD.
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD is 107 MPGe: 315 watt-hours per mile. That's comparable with the base Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD).
Considering the energy consumption numbers for highway driving, the highway range is expected to be probably some 20-30 miles lower than the Combined value (over 260 miles for the RWD and over 230 miles for AWD versions).
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|297 miles (478 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)
2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|257 miles (414 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|293 miles (471 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)
95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|254 miles (409 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
The upgraded C40/XC40 Recharge duo has one major task and that is to keep the BEV sales momentum going before the dedicated Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 arrive in the not-too-distant future.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch
|AWD
|78
|226 mi
(364 km)
|4.5
|112 mph
(180 km/h)
|2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch
|AWD
|78
|223 mi
(359 km)
|4.7
|112 mph
(180 km/h)
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|82
|297 mi
(478 km)
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|78
|257 mi
(414 km)
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|82
|293 mi
(471 km)
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|78
|254 mi
(409 km)
We don't know the prices yet for the 2024 model year cars (the configurator is not yet available). Attractive pricing will be a big factor this year, considering price reductions of various other models.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch
|$55,300
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$56,395
|2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch
|$53,550
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$54,645
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge RWD 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge RWD 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 19-inch
|N/A
* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.