Pilot Travel Centers, General Motors, and EVgo jointly announced the opening of the first batch of 17 locations of their new national EV fast charging network, hinted at in mid-2022.

The new fast charging stations are available in 13 states (AZ, FL, GA, ID, KY, MI, MO, OH, OK, TN, TX, VA, and WA), at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations (the list can be found in the EVgo app).

The most important thing about the new stations is that they are basically equivalent to fuel stations, which means not only outstanding locations, but also an elevated charging experience including convenient pull-through charging stalls (friendly for towing and large vehicles), multiple high-power chargers (up to 350-kW, currently with CCS1 connectors), canopies, 24/7 amenities (access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi) and monitoring around-the-clock by onsite staff.

The good news does not end here, as the electrification of Pilot and Flying J travel center locations is promised to progress very quickly with at least 25 locations to be ready by the end of this year (with a total of 100 fast-charging stalls), and approximately 200 locations by the end of 2024.

According to the plan, outlined in July 2022 and repeated recently, the coast-to-coast network of fast charging sites will consist of 500 locations and 2,000 charging stalls (about four per station on average).

GM and Pilot Company to Build Out Coast-to-Coast EV Fast Charging Network

The layout of the stations and amenities were already warmly welcomed by the EV community in the comments. Let's note that this is another approach to elevate the EV charging experience and a clear sign of where the industry is heading.

The joint press release says that the three partners "have worked to provide current and future EV drivers with a thoughtful, practical and accessible charging experience for long distance travel."

The network is now in an early stage (see details at pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging) but soon it will be available through many channels, including GM’s vehicle brand apps, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare "and other applications designed for EV drivers."

Next year, in spring 2024, GM and Pilot Travel Centers intend to introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger and discounts on charging.

Adam Wright, Pilot Travel Centers LLC chief executive officer said: "EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America’s most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence. As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road."