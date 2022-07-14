General Motors is collaborating with the Pilot Company (the petroleum company that runs the Pilot Flying J chain of truck stops and gas stations in the US) to set up a network of EV rapid chargers spread around America’s highways. The goal, according to GM, is to promote the purchase of EVs by making it easier to drive one from coast to coast, thus making EVs seem like a more viable alternative to gas-burning vehicles.

They plan to install some 2,000 charging stalls powered by EVgo eXtend, but they will also be co-branded with Pilot Flying J and Ultium Charge 360, spread among 500 Pilot Flying J locations. The plan is to put these chargers at 50-mile intervals, and all these locations will have additional amenities like free in Wi-Fi, lounge areas, on-site restaurants and shops that provide travel essentials and souvenirs.

Shameek Konar, Pilot Company Chief Executive Officer, noted that

Our travel centers are well-equipped to accommodate EV charging with 24/7 amenities and convenient proximity to major roadways across the country. We look forward to collaborating with GM and the U.S. Department of Transportation to make convenient coast-to-coast EV travel a reality through our national network of travel centers.

All of these locations will offer 350 kW rapid charging. This plan to add chargers along highways is also part of another deal between EVgo and General Motors for the installation of 3,250 fast chargers in major American urban centers by 2025. According to Mary Barra, GM Chair and Chief Executive Officer,