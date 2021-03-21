EVgo has announced a new partnership with Meijer, a Midwestern retailer, to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its supercenters.

According to the EVgo, the installations of 100-350 kW chargers will begin this summer, but there are no details about the number of sites.

Meijer has more than 250 supercenters across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Some of them are already equipped with a charging infrastructure (the first in 2010).

EVgo will be responsible for the maintenance of the chargers:

"Meijer customers will have access to EVgo charging stations capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging. In addition to providing accessible and conveniently located public fast charging stations, EVgo will manage the installation and ongoing operation and maintenance of the charging station. This eliminates the need for Meijer team members or facilities support to manage the stations."

It's interesting to note that Meijer previously entered into a similar partnership with Electrify America. The deal was then for 36 fast chargers (150-350 kW) and nine locations.

It's great to see that more chargers are coming to large retail networks, which further strengthens the overall infrastructure and might convince some additional potential buyers to switch to an electric car.

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo said:

"Enabling drivers to fast charge while they shop is what EVgo does, and it makes it easy for Americans to make EVs a part of their everyday lifestyle. An EVgo station attracts new and repeat customers looking to fast charge their vehicles up to 80% in 15 to 30 minutes."

EVgo has more than 800 charging locations and more than 220,000 registered customers nationwide. With the most recent partnership with GM and Tesla, the company soon should be at over 1,000 sites.