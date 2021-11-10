EVgo announced that its agreement with General Motors on fast charging infrastructure deployment in the U.S. has been noticeably expanded.

The deal from Summer 2020 was to build 2,750 individual high-power individual charging stalls (up to 350 kW) by the end of 2025. The first units were installed in 2021 although the initial progress was kind of laggy.

The boosted build plan includes 500 additional chargers (18% more) for a total of 3,250 in 52 metropolitan markets within the same timeframe. That would be a serious counterweight to the Electrify America network.

"In response to the growing demand for charging infrastructure and new vehicles coming to market in the later years of the program, EVgo and GM have now expanded their build plan to add another 500 high-powered DC fast charging stalls, bringing the total to 3,250 through 2025 and extending the geographic reach from 40 metropolitan markets to 52."

According to the company, stations that are part of the program were already installed in eight states, including in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado and North Carolina. In the near future, the program will include also Alabama, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

EVgo says that it has more than 800 charging stations (sites). Its network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and in September it reached a milestone of more than 300,000 customer accounts.

The company says that it has more than 2,000 chargers "in its active engineering and construction pipeline." By the end of 2025, the number of metropolitan areas covered by the network is expected to increase to 75 in at least 40 states.

EVgo CEO, Cathy Zoi said:

“As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand. EVgo is committed to reliable and convenient charging for all. We are thrilled to expand the scope of our collaboration with GM – a testament to our successful partnership. We look forward to working together as we expedite the journey to an electrified future for the betterment of our planet.”

Rick Spina, GM vice president of AV/EV Commercialization and Infrastructure said:

“DC fast charging is crucial to our goal of putting everyone in an EV and making electrification convenient. Growing the geographic footprint of our collaboration with EVgo to even more metropolitan areas will be key to making fast charging accessible to more customers.”

Earlier this year, EVgo was selected by General Motors as a preferred provider of charging solutions for GM's fleet and BrightDrop customers. It means that the two companies are now partnering on various fronts.

Here is an example time-lapse video from construction of a EVgo charging station: The Village at Mableton, GA: