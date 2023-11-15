Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first EV charging hub in North America today. It's located at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

With the official start of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, established by Mercedes-Benz HPC North America – a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy – the company aims to deliver a fast, reliable, premium charging experience for drivers of all EV brands.

In terms of charging speed, Mercedes-Benz says that the first chargers, provided by ChargePoint, are all capable of charging rates of up to 400 kilowatts, which is more than the current generation of electric cars can accept. ChargePoint says that it can even supply chargers with an output of 500 kW.

According to the press release, the company expects that at least certain EVs will be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge (SOC) in less than 20 minutes.

In terms of the charging standard, it's the Combined Charging System (CCS1), but we know from the previous reports that there will also be a North American Charging Standard (NACS) option in the future. Mercedes-Benz itself is preparing for a switch to NACS in 2025.

Locations and Amenities

Before the end of this year, several charging hubs to be open at Buc-ee's travel centers in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia (around 30 sites by the end of 2024). Charging hubs at Simon Mall locations (at least 55) are planned to launch in the first half of 2024.

The main point of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network is the premium charging experience. The company even says that the network will set a new benchmark for quality and customer experience.

The key to elevating the charging experience is locations and amenities. In terms of locations, Mercedes-Benz explains: "Key to Mercedes-Benz HPC NA's driver value network strategy is retail integration, and recently announced agreements with Simon and Buc-ees demonstrate this strategy in action. Simon retail outlets are destinations for food, shopping and socializing located in key areas of EV saturation – where customers are – and Buc-ee's locations are the world's most-loved travel centers located strategically along key travel corridors and EV charging deserts – where customers are going."

The Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will include special features (whenever possible). The automaker outlines the features as follows:

Charging lounge: Charging hub customers can enjoy a premium, clean and comfortable environment while their vehicle charges, complete with couches and lounge chairs, vending machines, refreshments, and restroom facilities.

Solar Canopy: Provides weather cover for customers, overhead LED lighting for safety and solar panels on top to generate passive clean electricity.

Intelligent Indicators: A pylon built to a height of 15 feet, visible from the street, indicates the status of the charging stall: in use, free or reserved.

Accessibility: The charging hub includes one charging spot, closest to the charging lounge, designed especially for handicap accessible vehicles, as well as one uncovered, drive-through charging spot that is designed for electric vans or EVs with trailers up to 26 feet in length.

Powered by clean energy: Through both direct and indirect means, the charging hub uses renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Here is how the lounge at the first station looks:

Mercedes-Benz Exclusive Benefits

While the new charging network is open to all EVs, the Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will offer exclusive benefits for Mercedes-Benz EV drivers. The company says that the first privilege is automatic charger reservations enabled by the native Navigation with Electric Intelligence feature on Mercedes-EQ models and the 'Plug & Charge' feature for users of the Mercedes me Charge app. This one thing will allow you to simply reserve a stall, pull up, plug in (the charging session is promised to start automatically), and walk away. Payment will be processed automatically in the background as well.

Mercedes-Benz has prepared also a complimentary charging package:

2024 model year Mercedes-EQ models: two years of unlimited complimentary charging

current drivers of Mercedes-EQ models: six months of free charging

We are eager to see the pricing for other, non-Mercedes-Benz EVs, but it's not yet released.

Rollout Plan

In North America, Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy intend to invest more than $1 billion to expand the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network to 400 sites (2,500 individual chargers) by the end of the decade.

Globally (North America, Europe, China, and several other markets), the network is expected to include more than 2,000 stations (over 10,000 charging points) by 2030.