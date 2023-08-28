Mercedes-Benz announced today that the rollout of its global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network is progressing well.

The German manufacturer intends to open its first fast charging stations, named Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs, this fall.

The first three Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will go into operation in October in Atlanta (United States), Chengdu (China), and Mannheim (Germany).

By the end of 2024, the company would like to install over 2,000 fast charging points under its own network and increase this number to over 10,000 by 2030 (2,000 Hubs). The sites will be located in North America, Europe, China, and other "core markets."

Depending on the market, the company will use chargers with a power output of up to 400 kilowatts, intelligent charging management (aka power sharing) and various charging connectors (CCS1, CCS2, NACS and GB/T). By the way, NACS is Mercedes-Benz's future charging standard in North America.

Mercedes-Benz says that by launching its own charging network, it wants to set a new standard for fast, convenient, and sustainable charging of electric vehicles.

The plan is to locate the Charging Hubs in main traffic areas and select Mercedes-Benz dealerships. It's expected that nearby there will be amenities such as refreshments, snack, and restroom facilities. There will also be surveillance cameras to ensure safety. Some sites will get canopies to protect customers against the weather.

Select locations will be additionally equipped with intelligent light poles, which will "offer not only appropriate lighting but also functional LED elements that provide information on the availability of the charging point and the charging status of the vehicle."

Overall, Mercedes-Benz would like to provide a premium, pleasant, and safe customer experience.

The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network will be open to all-electric vehicles and brands, although the Mercedes-Benz customers can count on special benefits. The company mentioned the ability to reserve a charging point via Mercedes-Benz' me Charge service to reduce waiting times, as an example.

All new charging points will be integrated with the Mercedes-Benz's Navigation with Electric Intelligence so it will be easy to find a station or route planning, taking into account the best charging locations. The sites will offer Plug & Charge to automate the charging and payment process as soon as the charging cable is plugged in.

In terms of electricity, the network is expected to rely on 100 percent renewable electricity, "through green electricity supply contracts wherever possible or by using renewable energy certificates from an accredited supplier". Some sites might be additionally equipped with solar panels.

Mercedes-Benz will build its own fast charging network, but at the same time, it does not resign from other projects. The company has been engaged with the Ionity network in Europe from the beginning and recently announced that it will participate in a joint venture with six other OEMs in North America.

The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network is seen as an additional key component of the company's electrification strategy.