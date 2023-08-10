Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 515,746 global car sales during the second quarter of 2023 (up six percent year-over-year). The total sales during the first half of the year improved by 4.6 percent year-over-year to slightly over 1 million units.

The most important thing is that sales of rechargeable cars significantly increased, accounting for almost one fifth of the total volume.

In Q2 2023, the company sold 95,910 plug-in passenger cars (51 percent more than a year ago), which translated into 18.6 percent share.

Battery electric car (BEV) sales almost doubled year-over-year to 61,211 units (including about 4,900 electric Smart cars), taking 11.9 percent of the total volume. That's a new record.

Plug-in hybrid car (PHEV) sales also increased, but only by seven percent year-over-year to 34,699 and it's clear that the main focus and the highest potential lies in BEVs right now.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q2 2023:

BEVs: 61,211 (up 96% year-over-year) and 11.9% share

PHEVs: 34,699 (up 7% year-over-year) and 6.7% share

Total: 95,910 (up 51% year-over-year) and 18.6% share

When excluding the Smart brand, Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars sales of BEVs more than doubled (up 123 percent year-over-year) to 56,300.

In terms of models, the EQ family is quickly expanding. Here are models for which we have data:

EQE Sedan: 9,000

EQE SUV: 10,000

EQS SUV: 5,400

other BEVs: 31,900 (excluding Smart)

Detailed results:

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold more than 187,000 plug-in cars, including over 112,000 all-electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

BEVs: 112,850 (up 93% year-over-year) and 11.1% share

PHEVs: 74,758 (down 5% year-over-year) and 7.3% share

Total: 187,608 (up 36% year-over-year) and 18.4% share

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold some 117,800 all-electric cars (excluding Smart).

Mercedes-Benz Vans

from left: Mercedes-Benz EQT, EQV, eSprinter, eVito, eCitan

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 119,505 vehicle sales in Q2 2023 (up 19 percent year-over-year), including 5,100 BEVs (up 18 percent year-over-year). BEVs account for 4.3 percent of the total volume (the same level as a year ago).

The van lineup, includes the EQV, eSprinter, eVito/eVito Tourer, and EQT/eCitan.

Detailed results: