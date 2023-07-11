The BMW Group reports 626,726 global vehicle sales during the second quarter of 2023, which is over 11 percent more than a year ago.

The overall sales in Q2 2023 and year-to-date:

BMW: 553,369 (up 11%) and 1,071,326 (up 5%)

Mini: 71,816 (up 10%) and 140,357 (down 0.2%)

BMW Group Automotive: 626,726 (up 11%) and 1,214,864 (up 5%)

The most important thing is that the company more than doubled its battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales to 88,289 units (up 117 percent year-over-year), which is a new quarterly record. The share of all-electric cars out of the total volume also is the highest in BMW's history, at 14.1 percent.

The company appears to be very happy with the results noting "have the right products on the market at the right time."

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customers, Brands and Sales said:

“Strong sales development in general and especially for our fully-electric vehicles, shows that we have the right products on the market at the right time. The BMW Group will continue its successful ramp-up of electromobility at a high pace in the second half of the year. We are winning over customers worldwide with our young and attractive product line-up. Due to our diverse offering – ranging from highly efficient combustion engines to fully electric models – we are addressing the wide variety of customer needs around the globe in an ideal way,”

However, in the case of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV), sales continue to weaken and are already about two times lower than BEV sales.

The total sales of rechargeable cars exceeded one-fifth of the total volume.

BMW And Mini Global Plug-In Car Sales – Q2 2023

BEVs: 88,289 (up 117%) and 14.1% share

PHEVs: 46,693 (down 14%) and 7.5% share

Total plug-ins: 134,982 (up 42%) and 21.5% share

BEV sales are expanding consistently at a pretty healthy rate:

PHEV sales are in stagnation at best and show signs of fading:

So far this year, the BMW Group sold almost a quarter million plug-in cars, including nearly 153,000 all-electric cars.

Plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2023:

BEVs: 152,936 (up 102%) and 12.6% share

PHEVs: 92,532 (down 15%) and 7.6% share

Total plug-ins: 245,468 (up 33%) and 20.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the BMW Group sold 433,795 plug-in electric cars (up 32 percent year-over-year), including 215,755 BEVs (up 108 percent year-over-year).

As we can see below, rechargeable cars represent more than 20 percent of the total volume.

Plug-in car sales by brand

If we get into the details, it turns out that the BMW brand sold 77,948 all-electric cars last quarter, while the remaining 8,668 units fall on the Mini brand.

BEV/PHEV sales in Q2 2023:

BMW:

BEVs: 77,948 (up 150.7% year-over-year)

PHEVs: N/A

BEVs: 77,948 (up 150.7% year-over-year) PHEVs: N/A Mini:

BEVs (fully-electric Cooper SE): 10,341 (up 8.8%)

PHEVs: N/A

BEVs (fully-electric Cooper SE): 10,341 (up 8.8%) PHEVs: N/A BMW Group Automotive: 134,982 (up 42%)

BEVs: 88,289 (up 117%)

PHEVs: 46,693 (down 14%)

The next step will be the market launch of the fully-electric BMW i5 model (including the i5 M60 and i5 Series Touring), as well as the BMW iX2 and BMW i7 M70.

According to the company, the upcoming all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre super coupé has exceeded high expectations, with an order book that already reaches the end of 2024.

In the long term, BMW Group will sell more and more all-electric cars. The company announced that by 2024, at least one in five of the company’s new vehicles should have a fully-electric drivetrain. Here is the roadmap: