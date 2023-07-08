The BMW Group (BMW and Mini) reports 95,533 vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2023 (up 14 percent year-over-year).

Results last quarter and year-to-date:

BMW: 87,948 (up 11%) and 170,414 (up 12%)

Mini: 7,585 (up 48%) and 14,869 (up 24%)

Total: 95,533 (up 14%) and 185,283 (up 13%)

While the total results are positive, the most important things are happening in the all-electric car segment.

BMW battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales - currently i4, i7, and iX models - in Q2 amounted to 11,376, which is 952 percent more than a year ago and a new quarterly record.

Previously, the German brand never achieved a five-digit result and let's note also that it's not far away from Ford (14,843) and General Motors (15,652), which are supported by a $7,500 federal tax credit.

BEV sales also noted a record 12.9 percent share in the brand's total volume in Q2. That's more than one in ten new vehicles, which is probably just the beginning.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“The word is out – the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ is also the ‘Ultimate Electric Driving Machine’. As the enthusiasm around these great products grows, we continue to gain both momentum with customers and BEV share in the market.”

BMW all-electric car sales (change year-over-year) last quarter:

Unfortunately, the numbers for the Mini brand are not available.

BMW BEV sales in the US - Q2 2023

* some 2022 data (Q1 and Q2) estimated

So far this year, BMW brand sold in the US 17,964 fully electric vehicles (more than in the entire 2022), which is 10.5 percent of the total volume.

BMW all-electric car sales year-to-date in 2023:

BMW i4: N/A

BMW i7: N/A

BMW iX: 6,486 (up 354%)

i4 and i7 combined: 11,478



i4 and i7 combined: 11,478 Total: 17,964 (up 1,150%) and 10.5% share

For reference, in 2022, the BMW brand sold in the US more than 15,000 all-electric cars.

BMW's all-electric car sales results are expected to further increase, as there are new versions of existing models, and new models in the pipeline (BMW i5 for example).

The BMW Group does not report plug-in hybrid car sales, as well as BEV/PHEV results for the Mini brand (plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and all-electric Mini Cooper SE), so does are not included in this report.