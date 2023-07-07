In June, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by 16 percent year-over-year to 176,727. Also, the second quarter and first half of the year were positive, which is a sign of ongoing rebound.
Results last month, in Q2 and year-to-date:
- Ford sales: 169,789 (up 16.8%), 511,538 (up 11.2%) and 968,510 (up 10.9%)
- Lincoln sales: 6,938 (up 0.6%), 20,124 (down 15.2%) and 39,058 (down 8.9%)
- Total sales: 176,727 (up 16.1%), 531,662 (up 9.9%) and 1,007,568 (up 10.0%)
The positive general sales results were accompanied by improvement of all-electric car sales in June, after three weaker months in the red (caused by an unfortunate production shutdown of the Ford F-150 Lightning (battery recall) and the upgrade of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's plant in Mexico).
In June, Ford battery electric vehicles (BEV) sales amounted to 5,900 units, which is 36 percent more than a year ago and about 3.5 percent of the brand's total volume.
The results were driven up by the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which sales doubled year-over-year to over 4,000 units last month. On the other hand, we noted a surprising decrease of Ford F-150 Lightning sales - by 22 percent year-over-year to 1,424 and fourth consecutive year-over-year decline of the Ford E-Transit sales. In other words, those are mixed results.
Andrew Frick, Ford vice president, sales distribution, and trucks said:
“Our EV sales continue to grow. Improved Mustang Mach-E inventory flow began to hit at the end of Q2 following the retooling of our plant earlier this year, which helped Mustang Mach-E sales climb 110 percent in June.”
Ford BEV sales in the US - June 2023
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 4,110 (up 110% year-over-year)
- Ford F-150 Lightning: 1,424 (down 22% year-over-year)
- Ford E-Transit: 366 (down 35% year-over-year)
- Total: 5,900 (up 36% year-over-year) and 3.5% share
Because of the weaker April and May, the total BEV sales during the second quarter of 2023 are slightly lower than a year ago.
With 14,843 units, Ford is also slightly behind General Motors (15,652 and 117 percent increase year-over-year). It seems that we might see an interesting race of the two OEMs later this year.
BEV sales in Q2 2023:
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 8,633 (down 21%)
- Ford F-150 Lightning: 4,466 (up 119%)
- Ford E-Transit: 1,744 (down 24%)
- Total: 14,843 (down 2.8%) and 2.9% share
So far this year, Ford sold over 25,000 all-electric vehicles in the US (12 percent more than a year ago at this point). That's about 2.7 percent of the brand's total volume.
BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 14,040 (down 21%)
- Ford F-150 Lightning: 8,757 (up 281%)
- Ford E-Transit: 2,912 (down 3%)
- Total: 25,709 (up 12%) and 2.7% share
For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.5 percent of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand).
Models
Ford F-150 Lightning
Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 1,424 units in June (down 22% year-over-year), which is a bit surprising.
We thought that as the plant shutdown is a thing of the past and that the only way is up, to at least about 2,000 units a month and more in the later part of the year - potentially over 10,000 per month (assuming the anticipated rate of 150,000 units annually).
Ford noted it its press release that the electric version of the F-150 "continues to attract new customers to Ford with 50 percent new to the brand".
Ford Mustang Mach-E
In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, sales finally are going up (after four consecutive negative months), reaching 4,110 in June (up 110 percent year-over-year). It will take some time to beat the previous year though (currently the YTD number is at 14,040, down 21 percent year-over-year).
With 16,400 units in "gross stock," (compared to over 13,000 previously), the model availability should be significantly higher now.
Ford Mustang Mach-E production
The production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico is running at full swing right now - 13,000 units in June (after 13,639 in May and 11,858 in April).
More than 46,000 units were produced so far this year (up 36 percent year-over-year, despite the January-February pause).
The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold (at a small scale).
For reference, in 2022, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E.
The company intends to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually (for global markets) by the end of 2023.
Ford E-Transit
Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in June amounted to 366 units (down 35 percent year-over-year). It was the fourth consecutive year-over-year decline.
So far this year, Ford sold 2,912 units (down 3 percent year-over-year), which makes us wonder why it's not growing?
Ford promises an increase in E-Transit production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant. The company also launched a new, long-range version of the van.
Other plug-ins
Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.