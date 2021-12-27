Ford officially delivered the first Made-in-China (MIC) Ford Mustang Mach-E in China on December 26, 2021.

While the Mach-E for the North American and European market is produced in Mexico, the Chinese market has its own localized production that was launched at Changan Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing on October 18, 2021.

"Among the customers to receive the vehicle is ad executive and Mustang fan Jin Zhang, who will use his Mach-E as a family vehicle. He is pictured being handed the keys to his new Mach-E by Mark Kaufman, general manager, Ford China BEV Division."

An interesting differentiation for Ford in China is that its new electric cars are sold directly to customers, instead of via dealerships.

According to the company, the network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets currently includes 25 stores and is growing.

We don't know how many cars were delivered in the first batch, but images that we have found indicate that there were multiple cars handed over at one of the stores:

Meanwhile, in November, Ford sold in the U.S. over 3,000 Mach-E. The company unlocked more battery capacity for a bit higher range and improved the fast charging speed.

According to Ford's CEO Jim Farley, it's time to focus on the three first models (Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit) instead of adding more, which will result in a much higher production rate of the Mach-E in the near term. The target is over 200,000 per year by 2023 in North America and Europe.

Only time will tell how well the Ford Mustang Mach-E will sell in China, which is right now a very competitive EV market.