Ford has recently announced new, higher prices for the 2022 model year Mustang Mach-E, but we noticed also a small increase in the usable battery capacity (the estimated range at the time remained the same).

Now, Ford's website lists new, higher EPA range values for most of the 2022 Mach-E versions - only the GT versions maintained the same range.

It suggests that maybe the GT had a higher battery capacity unlocked right from the start (GT was launched several months after the other versions and noted a surprisingly high range compared to the initial target, comparable to the ER AWD version).

Let's take a look at the new range figures, which, depending on the version, increase by 1.0-7.4% and up to 17 miles (27 km).

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E EPA-Est. range:

Select SR RWD 18" - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 mi

Select SR AWD 18" - 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 mi

Premium SR RWD 19" - 247 mi (397 km) - up by 17 mi (27 km)/7.4% from 230 mi

Premium SR AWD 19" - 224 mi (360 km) - up by 13 mi (21 km)/6.2% from 211 mi

Premium ER RWD 19" - 303 mi (488 km) - up by 3 mi (5 km)/1.0% from 300 mi

Premium ER AWD 19" - 277 mi (446 km) - up by 7 mi (11 km)/2.6% from 270 mi

Route 1 ER RWD 18" - 314 mi (505 km) - up by 9 mi (14 km)/3.0% from 305 mi

Route 1 ER AWD 18" - 312 mi (502 km) - new

GT ER AWD 20" - 270 mi (434 km) - no change

GT Perf. ER AWD 20" - 260 mi (418 km) - no change

For reference, the battery capacity, improved by 2 or 3 kWh, which is roughly 3%. To achieve higher range gains, the manufacturer probably improved the overall efficiency. We are waiting on the official data to be released by the EPA.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E battery capacity:

Standard Range (75.7 kWh total): 70 kWh usable - up 2 kWh/2.9% from 68 kWh

Extended Range (98.8 kWh total): 91 kWh usable - up 3 kWh/3.4% from 88 kWh

The range increase, combined with the improved fast charging curve, are two main examples that Ford is upgrading the Mach-E. The company also intends to increase the production volume to some 200,000 per year.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" RWD 75.7 247 mi*

(397 km) 5.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18" AWD 75.7 224 mi*

(360 km) 5.2 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19" RWD 75.7 247 mi*

(397 km) 5.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19" AWD 75.7 224 mi*

(360 km) 5.2 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19" RWD 98.8 303 mi*

(488 km) 6.1 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19" AWD 98.8 277 mi*

(446 km) 4.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" RWD 98.8 314 mi*

(505 km) 6.1 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" AWD 98.8 312 mi*

(502 km) 4.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20" AWD 98.8 270 mi*

(434 km) 3.8 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20" AWD 98.8 260 mi*

(418 km) 3.5

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" $43,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18" $46,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $40,195 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19" $49,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $42,700 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19" $51,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,400 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19" $55,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,700 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19" $57,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $51,400 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" $52,775 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,375 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" $55,475 +$1,100 $7,500 $49,075 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20" $61,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $55,595 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20" $67,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $61,595

* estimated/unofficial values