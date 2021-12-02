Ford brand reports 152,367 vehicle sales in November in the U.S. (up 7.6% year-over-year), which is finally a positive number after five consecutive months of decline. The year-to-date number is 1,651,481 (down 5.2%).

Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 154% year-over-year to 11,116. Ford says that xEV sales expands much quicker than the industry average.

"Ford’s electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford’s electrified vehicle share to 10 percent compared to 5.4 percent last year.This set up a record November on sales of 11,116 electrified vehicles –up 153.6 percent."

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in November amounted to 3,088 (2.0% of Ford's total result), which is the second best monthly result so far. Year-to-date, Ford sold 24,794 units.

"To date, Mustang Mach-E is the nation’s second best-selling full-electric SUV behind only Tesla’s Model Y."

The gross stock of Mach-E in the U.S. is at about 4,000 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to 5,400 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - November 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - November 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico continues to slow down, which is a worrying sign. In November, only 3,272 units were produced, which is the lowest result this year. The Mach-E is also produced in China for the Chinese market, but the volume there is probably much lower.

So far this year, over 58,000 Mach-E were produced (roughly 65,000 cumulatively).

The difference between the number of cars produced and sales in the U.S. indicates that most of the cars were sent to Europe.