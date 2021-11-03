Ford brand reports 167,572 vehicle sales in October in the U.S. (down 3.3% year-over-year) and 1,499,114 year-to-date (down 6.4%). The rate of decline is now much lower than before, so the semiconductor supply constraints probably eased.

Another bgt of ood news is that sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 195% year-over-year to a new all-time monthly record of 14,062.

The company happily notes also over 160,000 Ford F-150 Lightning reservations and that the Ford E-Transit is "sold out."

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in October amounted to 2,848 (1.7% of Ford's total result), which is the third best monthly result so far. Year-to-date, Ford sold 21,703 units.

"Mustang Mach-E retail sales jumped 76.9 percentin October, with 21,703 vehicles sold year to date. Over 90 percent of Mustang Mach-E owners say they would recommend a Mustang Mach-E to other customers. To date, Mustang Mach-E ranks second in sales in the full-electric SUV segment, behind Tesla’s Model Y."

The gross stock of Mach-E is at about 5,600 in the U.S. (at dealerships and in transport, we assume). That's about 600 more than in September.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - October 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - October 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the global markets, at 3,790, was significantly lower than in previous months. Hopefully it's a temporary slowdown.

So far this year, over 55,000 units were produced (over 61,000 cumulatively).

The difference between the number of cars produced and sales in the U.S. indicates that most of the cars were sent to Europe.