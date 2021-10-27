The Ford Mustang Mach-E received the maximum five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety tests.

The results are especially strong in the Adult Occupant category (92%), while in the Child Occupant and Safety Assist it was respectively an 86% and 82% score. The Vulnerable Road Users result is 69%. On the other hand, they all are slightly below the Volkswagen ID.4.

"Ford’s new all-electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, bears little resemblance to the 5-litre muscle car with which it shares its name. While its sports-car stablemate struggled to gain three stars in 2017, the Mustang Mach-E firmly secures a top five-star rating against the latest test requirements. The car comes equipped with a centre airbag, deployable bonnet for vulnerable road user protection and a host of advanced driver assistance features, offering high levels of driver support and crash prevention all around."

Previously, the Ford Mustang Mach-E received the Top Safety Pick award in safety tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 92 percent

percent Child Occupant - 86 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 69 percent

percent Safety Assist - 82 percent

Ford notes that Mach-E comes standard with multiple active safety systems:

"Standard advanced driver assistance technologies including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking, and Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist also contributed to the maximum safety rating. The SUV scored full marks for its lane support technologies."

Stuart Southgate, director, Safety Engineering, Ford of Europe said:

“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle, so we could develop safety and environmental performance into every corner of the all-new design. The result is that customers can be confident they’re driving a vehicle that can look after them just as much as it looks after the environment.”

