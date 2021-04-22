The Ford Mustang Mach-E has received the Top Safety Pick award in safety tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The latest all-electric Ford performed "Good" in all crash tests and was very close to getting the Top Safety Pick+ award, but "Marginal" LED reflectors in base versions prevented that (Premium, GT and First Edition have "Good" headlights).

"The Mach-E is available with good-rated LED projector headlights on the Premium, GT and First Edition trims, which qualify for Top Safety Pick. However, the LED reflectors installed on the Select and California Route 1 trims are rated marginal, preventing the new Mustang from earning the “plus.” These headlights provided inadequate illumination on some curves. The Mach-E also comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

Detailed results

Top Safety Pick requirements:

"Good" in all six crashworthiness tests

"Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option

"Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations

vehicles must come with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages

Moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side moderate overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap

Driver-side small overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side small overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap

Side IIHS crash test

Side impact at 31 mph (50 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side

