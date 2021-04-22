LED reflectors installed on the Select and California Route 1 trims prevent the Mach-E from earning the “plus.”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has received the Top Safety Pick award in safety tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The latest all-electric Ford performed "Good" in all crash tests and was very close to getting the Top Safety Pick+ award, but "Marginal" LED reflectors in base versions prevented that (Premium, GT and First Edition have "Good" headlights).

"The Mach-E is available with good-rated LED projector headlights on the Premium, GT and First Edition trims, which qualify for Top Safety Pick. However, the LED reflectors installed on the Select and California Route 1 trims are rated marginal, preventing the new Mustang from earning the “plus.” These headlights provided inadequate illumination on some curves.

The Mach-E also comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

Detailed results

external_image
  • Top Safety Pick requirements:
    "Good" in all six crashworthiness tests
    "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option
    "Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations
  • Top Safety Pick+ requirements:
    vehicles must come with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages

Moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side moderate overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: moderate overlap

Driver-side small overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side small overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash tests: driver-side small overlap

Side IIHS crash test

Side impact at 31 mph (50 km/h).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E IIHS crash test: side

And here is probably the first, unfortunate Ford Mustang Mach-E wrecked in the country:

Source: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

