The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally has been officially revealed by the Michigan-based automaker with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, rally-inspired 19-inch white alloy wheels, a raised suspension, and a rear spoiler as standard equipment, among other goodies.

The all-electric crossover that previously made its dynamic debut as a prototype at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed rides on a tweaked suspension that offers 0.78 inch (20 millimeters) of extra ground clearance compared to a Mach-E GT and features specially tuned MagneRide shocks.

Two electric motors – one at the front and one at the rear – offer a combined targeted output of at least 480 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, while the targeted 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint time is 3.5 seconds.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

24 Photos

All these specs are currently estimates that might change slightly when the car officially goes on sale in the first half of next year, including the range, which will be around the 250-mile marker, Ford says, thanks to a 91-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can accept DC fast charging at up to 150 kilowatts.

To make it stand out from all the other Mach-E trims, the Rally EV gets 19-inch gloss white rims, 15.1-inch (385-mm) front brake rotors with red-painted Brembo calipers, rally-inspired fog lights in the front fascia, a Focus RS-inspired rear spoiler, a front splitter, a black-painted steel roof, and a pair of racing stripes.

The 235/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tires provide more sidewall than the standard tires on the other Mach-E trims and there’s extra protection in the form of some shields for the front and rear motors, protective film on the door cladding and fender arches, as well as optional dealer-installed mud flaps. A recovery point is also built into the front end and includes a hook.

Inside, there are gloss white accents on the dash, the lower spokes of the steering wheel, and the backs of the Ford-designed performance seats. The doors also feature contrast stitching.

Billed as the first-ever rally-inspired EV from Ford, the new Mach-E Rally features a unique RallySport Drive Mode that’s designed for off-road driving and allows for added yaw for bigger slides, a linear throttle response for better control, and more aggressive damping for better handling in loose corners, the company says.

During a media presentation, company officials said that prototypes of the off-road-oriented EV were abused by engineers and technicians in 500-mile simulating rally-cross durability trials where they were benchmarked against the Subaru WRX.

“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”

With a targeted starting MSRP of $65,000 in the United States, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally will go into production early next year, with deliveries set to begin shortly after in all of North America and Europe, where the other Mach-E trims are already on sale. The standard color palette includes Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow, while Star White and Glacier Gray will be available as paid optional extras.