Ford, the maker of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, has filed for the trademark “F-200” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as spotted by the 7th Mustang forum user Cobra.

The trademark filing was submitted on August 28 and is intended for “Motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts,” according to the federal office.

Although we have no way of knowing for sure what this new trademark’s intended use is, we can speculate that it has something to do with Ford’s all-new, all-electric pickup truck codenamed Project T3, which is set to be revealed in 2025 and built at the company’s BlueOval City facility in Tennessee.

When it was first announced, the new zero-emissions pickup was described by Ford CEO Jim Farley as being “different” and that it may not look like a truck but it will act like one.

“We’ve challenged ourselves to create a truck people can trust in the digital age,” Farley said back in March. “This will be a fully software-updatable vehicle. Literally every morning you get into your truck that’s built here, it will be better and different, it will learn how you use it. We’re going to send software to it every day, every week, every month, every year to make your truck better.”

Ford "F-200" trademark

Another cool feature of the new yet-to-be-seen Project T3 pickup (which means “Trust the Truck”) is the ability to export power from the high-voltage battery, at much higher rates than is currently available in the F-150 Lightning, which can provide up to 9.6 kilowatts of power through the Pro Power Onboard system and its 11 outlets.

Farley also mentioned that the new electric truck would be like a “Millennium Falcon with a porch attached,” referencing the iconic Star Wars sci-fi spaceship’s tech and speed, with the CEO’s speech specifically mentioning a truck that’s “impossibly quick.”

Again, none of this has been confirmed, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the new “F-200” trademark will be used for, or if it will even be used at all. As always, though, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.