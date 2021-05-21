The all-new Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck will have two very interesting power export features. The first is Pro Power Onboard system with multiple electric outlets, while the second is the more advanced Intelligent Backup Power capability to power an entire house.

Let's get into details of what it really is.

Pro Power Onboard

The Pro Power Onboard is an amazing productivity feature that should really enhance the use case for many F-150 users that would like to power tools, electronics and appliances away from home.

We already saw a 7.2 kW outlet (240V) on F-150 Hybrid, but in the all-electric version, there will be more power and more outlets.

As standard in Lariat and Platinum trims and as an option in XLT trim (regardless of the battery version), the Ford F-150 Lightning will be equipped with a 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard system (11 outlets).

The 9.6 kWh value is the total power for all the outlets combined, but individually the outlets are limited: up to 2.4 kW available through the frunk and up to 7.2 kW through outlets in the cab and bed:

two 120 V outlets in the cab

four 120 V outlets in the front trunk (there are also one USB-C and one USB-A in the frunk)

four 120 V outlets in the bed

one 240 V outlet in the bed

* the XLT trim has only 120 V outlets: two in the cab, two in the bed and four in the trunk.

That's a pretty awesome combination that should address most of the needs. Ford even released an infographic, presenting what can be powered using this system:

With a battery capacity north of 100 kWh, there should be no problem powering up external devices for long hours.

Intelligent Backup Power capability - up to 9.6 kW

The second feature is the Intelligent Backup Power capability, which is standard on the Extended-Range Battery and optional on the Standard-Range Battery.

This feature requires 80A Ford Charge Station Pro with Ford Intelligent Backup Power capability. Normally it's a 19.2 kW home charging station (80A at 240 V) used for charging, but in the case of a power outage, it might work as a 9.6 kW power source for the house.

Ford expects that it should allow to power an average house for three days (assuming 30 kWh a day), or up to about 10 days if power is rationed (like 10 kWh a day or so).

"Debuting on F-150 Lightning is available Ford Intelligent Backup Power, turning your truck into the ultimate power source for your home. With the ability to offload 9.6 kilowatts of power, Ford Intelligent Backup Power keeps the lights on during an outage while providing security by powering home appliances, security systems and more." "With Ford Intelligent Backup Power, enabled by the available 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home management system Ford can help install, F-150 Lightning automatically kicks in to power your house. Once power is restored, the truck automatically reverts to charging its battery. Based on an average 30kWh of use per day, F-150 Lightning with extended-range battery provides full-home power for up to three days, or as long as 10 days if power is rationed, with results varying based on energy usage."

Ryan O’Gorman, electric vehicle manager, Strategic Partnerships said:

“Whether sheltering during a storm or trying to stay safe in a heat wave, customers can now use their truck to give themselves power when they need it most. F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed – and Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck.”

In the future, Ford plans to enhance this feature "to power homes during high-cost, peak-energy hours while taking advantage of low-cost overnight rates to charge the vehicle in time for your morning drive."

Installation of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system will be conducted by Ford's partner - Sunrun.