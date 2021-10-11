Here we have a very interesting crash test of two modern electric cars, available in China - the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ. We would actually put the Model Y against the ID.4, but let's see how it will perform versus a heavier ID.6 (ID.4 and ID.6 are both MEB-based, ID.6 is slightly longer).

The two cars went head to head in a collision with a 50% offset, at a speed of 64 km/h (40 mph) each, which is comparable to hitting a stationary, deformable barrier at 128 km/h (80 mph).

The results are not bad as the passenger compartment in both cars appears to be mostly intact and there was no fire, although there are many marks where dummies hit air bags, seats, doors or other elements.

The driver-side doors on the Model Y could not open after the crash, while on the ID.6, all four doors could be opened after the crash.

Overall the damage level appears to be similar - it would be difficult for us to say that one of the vehicles is significantly better than the other in this particular test, especially since the language barrier prevents us from fully understand the findings.

Maybe there is a small advantage to the ID.6 over the Model Y, but considering that the Model Y is probably noticeably lighter, it actually did pretty well. Both cars should be considered as very safe.

Here is a quick look at the disassembled cars after the crash test, which shows the mostly untouched battery pack of the ID.6 and a quite wrinkled battery case of the Model Y:

And the same crash test, reported by a different YouTube channel: