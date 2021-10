Tesla's online configurator indicates a new NEDC range value of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD version - 640 km (398 miles).

That's a noticeable improvement of 46 km (29 miles) or 7.7% over the previous value of 594 km (369 miles). The other two versions: Standard Range RWD and Performance have the same range ratings as previously - respectively 525 km (326 miles) and 566 km (352 miles).

The difference between the Long Range and Standard Range versions is now 115 km (71 miles) or almost 22%.

The manufacturer does not say what change translated into a higher NEDC range rating.

MIC Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD:

Price: 276,000 CNY ($ 42,828 )

291,840 CNY ($ 45,286 ) minus 15,840 CNY ($ 2,457 ) subsidy

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($ 53,985 )

Range (NEDC): 640 km (398 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 387,900 CNY ($ 60,192 )

Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

* prices in USD as of September 11 (currently are very similar).

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 might soon also get a higher range, as recently we saw a report about MIIT's approval of a new Model 3 version with 675 km (420 miles) of NEDC range and 78.4 kWh battery. It could be a Long Range AWD version (currently there is only the SR+ and Performance).

A separate rumor is about a higher-power Standard Range version (220 kW vs 202 kW).

MIC Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD:

Price: 235,900 CNY ($ 36,592 )

251,740 CNY ($ 39,049 ) minus 15,840 CNY ($ 2,457 ) subsidy

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD: