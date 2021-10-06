Tesla just recently substantially increased prices for its Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Tesla also now shows an even longer estimated delivery time (for new orders) for most of its cars.

The biggest price increase (by $2,000 or 5%) concerns the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which is not good news, but the other thing that caught our attention was estimated delivery time of all models (but not all versions) has been extended, compared to the previous report from September.

It seems that the supply and demand balance is worsening - from the customer perspective - and the order backlog is longer than ever. In the case of the Model 3 SR+, it's more than two-quarters of waiting as the new date is April 2022.

Tesla Model Y Performance requires waiting until December. Tesla increased also the estimated delivery time of the Model S by a month, and Model X by two months.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:

  • Standard Range Plus: April 2022 (previously March)
  • Long Range: December (no change)
  • Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:

  • Long Range: April–May, 2022 (previously March–April)
  • Plaid: February–March, 2022 (previously January–February)

Tesla Model X:

  • Long Range: May–June, 2022 (previously March–April)
  • Plaid: May–June, 2022 (previously March–April)

Tesla Model Y:

  • Long Range: April 2022 (no change)
  • Performance: December (previously November)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $41,990 +$1,200 N/A $43,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $54,990 +$1,200 N/A $56,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

Tesla specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*
(422 km)		 5.3 140 mph
(225 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi
(568 km)		 4.2 145 mph
(233 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi
(507 km)		 3.1 162 mph
(261 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi
(652 km)		 3.1 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*
(637 km)		 1.99* 200 mph
(322 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi
(560 km)		 1.99* 200 mph
(322 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*
(579 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*
(547 km)		 2.5 163 mph
(262 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi
(525 km)		 4.8 135 mph
(217 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi
(488 km)		 3.5 155 mph
(249 km/h)

