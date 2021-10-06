Tesla just recently substantially increased prices for its Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Tesla also now shows an even longer estimated delivery time (for new orders) for most of its cars.

The biggest price increase (by $2,000 or 5%) concerns the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which is not good news, but the other thing that caught our attention was estimated delivery time of all models (but not all versions) has been extended, compared to the previous report from September.

It seems that the supply and demand balance is worsening - from the customer perspective - and the order backlog is longer than ever. In the case of the Model 3 SR+, it's more than two-quarters of waiting as the new date is April 2022.

Tesla Model Y Performance requires waiting until December. Tesla increased also the estimated delivery time of the Model S by a month, and Model X by two months.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: April 2022 (previously March)

(previously March) Long Range: December (no change)

Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: April–May , 2022 (previously March–April)

, 2022 (previously March–April) Plaid: February–March, 2022 (previously January–February)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: May–June , 2022 (previously March–April)

, 2022 (previously March–April) Plaid: May–June, 2022 (previously March–April)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: April 2022 (no change)

Performance: December (previously November)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $41,990 +$1,200 N/A $43,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $54,990 +$1,200 N/A $56,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

