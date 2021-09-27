The disproportion between the demand and supply of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD appears to expand in the U.S.

According to the online configurator, the expected delivery time for the entry-level Model Y (for new orders) is now April 2022! It was March a week ago, and February two weeks ago!

Now we understand why Tesla will start production in Texas with the Model Y, as it's the most wanted car in the lineup.

Those who would like to get the Model Y must spend $7,000 more for the Performance version, which can be delivered in November.

The good news is that at least the prices stopped increasing over the last weeks. There are also no changes in the case of other models.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: March 2022 (no change)

Long Range: December (no change)

Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: April 2022 (previously March)

Performance: November (no change)

Tesla specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*

(422 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

Tesla prices