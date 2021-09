The estimated delivery time of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in the U.S. (for new orders) has been extended once again.

According to the online design studio, the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) will be delivered in February 2022 (previously January), which is about five months from now. The Long Range and Performance versions are respectively December and November.

A similar situation concerns the Tesla Model Y. The Long Range (AWD) version is now expected in February (previously January), while the Performance version in November.

We guess that Tesla has a very long order backlog, and it's mostly demand related rather than supply, although production constraints might add on top on that.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: February 2022 (previously January)

Long Range: December (previously November)

Performance: November (previously 5–7 weeks)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: February 2022 (previously January)

Performance: November (previously 5–7 weeks)

Estimated EPA range changes

A separate thing is that we noticed two small changes in Tesla's EPA range for new cars.

First, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) is now rated at 262 miles (422 km), which is one mile less than before - 263 miles (423 km). That might be some minor adjustment related to ongoing updates to Tesla cars.

The second thing is a higher EPA range of the Tesla Model S Plaid (19" version) - up from 390 miles (628 km) to 396 miles (637 km). That's 1.5% more, and a bit closer to the Long Range version (19") - 405 miles (652 km). The Plaid version with 21" wheels is rated at 348 miles (560 km).

Tesla specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*

(422 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

Tesla prices