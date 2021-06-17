This is for the version with 21" Arachnid Wheels, as the 19" Tempest Wheels would allow it to go 390 miles.
The official EPA range and efficiency rating for the Tesla Model S Plaid finally emerged on the EPA's website, however, it's only for the version with 21" Arachnid Wheels.
Those 21" wheels cost $4,500 over the base configuration with 19" Tempest Wheels and significantly reduce range. Tesla estimates that the difference is 42 miles (390 miles vs 348 miles).
EPA confirms that the Combined range for the Tesla Model S Plaid (21") is 348 miles (560 km).
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
In the case of Plaid, EPA's ratings are quite similar regardless of the cycle Combined/City/Highway.
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|348 mi (560 km)
353.7 mi (569.1 km)
341 mi (548.7 km)
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
The Plaid version with 21" wheels is the least efficient version and has the lowest range among all configurations. On the other end is the Long Range version, about which we wrote a few days ago, which with 19" wheels is the most efficient version.
Here we have a basic comparison showing that the Plaid 21" has some 12-15.8% lower range than Long Range 19" version, according to the EPA.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|100 kWh*
|0%
|100 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|348 mi
(560 km)
|-14.1%
|405 mi
(652 km)
|City
|353.7 mi
(569 km)
|-15.8%
|420 mi
(676 km)
|Highway
|341 mi
(549 km)
|-12%
|387.7 mi
(624 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|1.99 s* [rollout]
|-35.8%
|3.1 s
|Top speed
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|29%
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|Peak power
|760 kW
|52.3%
|499 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
|-15.8%
|120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
|City
|102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
|-17.7%
|124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)
|Highway
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|-13.9%
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$134,490
|68.1%
|$79,990
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,200
|+$1,200
|Tax Credit
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$135,690
|67.1%
|$81,190
