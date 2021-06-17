The official EPA range and efficiency rating for the Tesla Model S Plaid finally emerged on the EPA's website, however, it's only for the version with 21" Arachnid Wheels.

Those 21" wheels cost $4,500 over the base configuration with 19" Tempest Wheels and significantly reduce range. Tesla estimates that the difference is 42 miles (390 miles vs 348 miles).

EPA confirms that the Combined range for the Tesla Model S Plaid (21") is 348 miles (560 km).

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"

In the case of Plaid, EPA's ratings are quite similar regardless of the cycle Combined/City/Highway.

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 348 mi (560 km)

353.7 mi (569.1 km)

341 mi (548.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

The Plaid version with 21" wheels is the least efficient version and has the lowest range among all configurations. On the other end is the Long Range version, about which we wrote a few days ago, which with 19" wheels is the most efficient version.

Here we have a basic comparison showing that the Plaid 21" has some 12-15.8% lower range than Long Range 19" version, according to the EPA.