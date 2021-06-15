The EPA range efficiency rating for the new, entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 Pro version was just released online.

As announced in April, the Pro version gets a range of 260 miles (418 km), which is 10 miles or 4% more than the 1st and Pro S versions.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

It's quite interesting that the car with the same 82 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor is rated several percent higher. Not only that, the document indicates that the value of 260 miles was actually voluntarily lowered from 263 miles (423 km).

The EPA Highway range rating is 237.1 miles (381.5 km), compared to 230.2 miles (370 km) in Pro S. The efficiency of the new car is slightly higher in all categories.

Both the Pro and Pro S have the same 19" wheels in the base configuration, so a different wheel size can't be the reason.

We wonder whether the ID.4 Pro is a bit better, or maybe it's just a switch to the 5-cycle test in Pro, compared to 2-cycle in Pro S/1st? As far as we know, the 5-cycle test usually results in a slightly better range. If that's the case, then the cars are more or less the same.