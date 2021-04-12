Volkswagen announced today that the entry-level version of the ID.4 model - the ID.4 Pro - has officially received an EPA-estimated range rating of 260 miles (418 km).

That's about 10 miles (16 km) or 4% more than in the case of initially launched 1st and Pro S versions, which have a range of 250 miles (402 km), despite the same 82 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive.

We guess that the entry-level version is simply lighter. We are now waiting to get into the official EPA documents as the manufacturer's press release does not include all the details.

It's important to note that the ID.4 Pro version is also noticeably less expensive than the higher trim version Pro S:

ID.4 Pro (82 kWh, RWD): $39,995 (MSRP)

ID.4 Pro S (82 kWh, RWD): $44,495 (MSRP)

ID.4 1ST Edition (82 kWh, RWD): $43,995 (MSRP)

"sold out the day the vehicle was launched"

Here is a brief comparison of the Pro and Pro S versions that reveals the differences in range, efficiency, and prices: