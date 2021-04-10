Volkswagen really shows that it’s trying to make a compelling electric vehicle with its new ID.4 crossover. It’s not only the vehicle the market wants, but many would agree it’s also the vehicle it needs, because it’s a relatively inexpensive, yet highly capable battery-powered crossover from a legacy manufacturer.

And it’s really good, despite the fact that Volkswagen still has some bugs to iron out. It’s not a flashy vehicle, but it drives very well, it’s quick enough, it’s got plenty of tech and it’s versatile enough to serve the motoring needs of most car buyers. Kyle Conner put together an excellent video about the ID.4 for his own channel, Out Of Spec Reviews, in which he takes the vehicle through different environments to see how it fares.

He drives the ID.4 in town, where most examples will spend most of their time, then he takes the vehicle to a mountain road where he drives it in a spirited manner, before taking it out on the highway to see how it cruises. The vehicle he drove was an ID.4 First Edition, the name of the very well specced launch edition that costs from $43,995 and gets unique badging, a contrasting black roof, silver roof rails and accents and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The ID.4 First Edition is rear-wheel drive-only, it has an 82 kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 77 kWh, it has a WLTP range of almost 500 km and an EPA range of 250 miles (402 km) and maximum charging rate of 125 kW (good for charging it from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 36 minutes).