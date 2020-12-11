As promised, today is officially the day that we can finally share Kyle Conner's first drive of the upcoming, all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV. To say we were wowed would be an understatement, and we think you might feel the same way.

Over the last few weeks, Kyle Conner has been traveling around and test-driving new EVs. He visited Michigan on a few occasions; first to check out the ID.4, and about a week later to spend some time with an upcoming competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

We shared Kyle's initial takes on these electric crossovers, though both automakers had some of the details under embargo, so we couldn't share the actual driving videos. While you'll still have to wait a bit longer to see us driving the Mach-E, we have the ID.4 first drive for you right here.

If you been following the segment for years, you know all about the Tesla killers. However, they've never really arrived. We think it's safe to say that the ID.4 might just really be the first. It may not be as quick as the Tesla Model Y, but it's a fantastic electric SUV in so many ways.

With a starting price of just $39,995, the ID.4 is much cheaper than the Model Y (especially when factoring in the U.S. federal EV tax credit). And, let's not forget, it also comes with free public fast-charging (Electrify America) for three years. In addition, it has roomy seats, lots of cargo space, a premium cabin, and a host of intuitive tech features. To top it off, the ID.4 has competitive range and respectable performance.

Conner says the VW ID.4 isn't "melt-your-face fast," but it accelerates quickly and provides an exceptionally smooth and quiet ride. He wishes it was a bit peppier, but most drivers will be more than happy with its overall performance. Keep in mind, Kyle is driving the 201-horsepower, single-motor, rear-wheel-drive ID.4. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version comes out later and has over 300 horsepower.

At any rate, without further ado, check out Kyle's video to learn all about the ID.4. Then, start a conversation in our comment section below. Will you buy the Volkswagen ID.4? Why? Why not?